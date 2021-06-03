The richest president in the world has a fortune of IDR 2,798 trillion, what about Jokowi?

AKURAT.CO The president is a leader who is always in the spotlight for every citizen of the world. Although the president has always been synonymous with leadership, some presidents have a lot of wealth.

For more, here’s the richest president in the world, from various sources.

1. Vladimir Putin – Russia

Current Russian President Vladimir Putin is the richest president in the world, with an estimated net worth of over $ 40 billion.

In 2007, during the legislative elections, he declared a very small fortune, only US $ 150,000. However, at that time, Putin already owned 11 luxury yachts.

Putin himself is registered as holding shares in several large Russian companies such as the oil companies Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom.

2. Hassanal Bolkiah – Sultan of Brunei

Although Brunei is smaller than Indonesia, its sultan is recorded as the richest in the world. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien (full name) has a fortune of approximately 20 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 286 trillion rupees.

With such great value, it is no surprise that he became the owner of one of the most important, expensive and rare car collections in the world. He got divorced twice. Her family consists of 7 daughters, 5 sons and 10 grandchildren.

3. Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of the United Arab Emirates

President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has an impressive fortune of $ 15 billion.

He started ruling the UAE after his father died and became Emir of Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2004. He owns the Athe bu Dhabi Investment Authority and his whole family is worth around $ 150 billion. dollars.

4. Mohammed VI – Raja Morocco

Mohammed VI has a wealth of about 5 billion US dollars (71 trillion rupees). He became King of Morocco after inheriting his leadership position in 1999, upon the death of his father.

Unfortunately, his people are not as happy as his bank accounts, because in his country there are many problems, such as corruption, chaos and poverty.

Despite this, Mohammed VI remains one of the richest men in Africa, as he is a majority shareholder of the ONA group, which is engaged in various fields, such as mining or retail.

5. Kim Jong-un – North Korea

He himself is known as the Supreme Leader of North Korea since 2011 and was the leader of the Korean Communist Party since 2012. He is the second child of Kim Jong-il who was the leader of North Korea from 1994 to 2011.

As the leader of a dictator, several international media predict the wealth of the great leader. But on average, he says he has wealth of up to US $ 5 billion or the equivalent of Rs 71 trillion.

6. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Wakil Presiden UAE

Similar to the fortune of its president, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum became Emir of Dubai and Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates in January 2006. Raised in a family of 4 sons, he inherited the post from his brother , Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He is estimated to have wealth of US $ 4 billion or the equivalent of Rs 71 trillion.

He is a major shareholder of Dubai Holding, owns some of the largest properties in the country and also owns the second largest yacht in the world.

7. Hans-Adam II – Pangeran Liechtenstein

Prince with his full name, Johannes Hans Adam Ferdinand Alois Josef Maria Marko of Aviano Pius von und zu Liechtenstein. Coming from a family of art collectors, he is also the owner of the LGT banking group.

Since 2004, he has transferred part of his state power to his son, Alois. His entire family net worth is $ 7.6 billion, considered one of the richest monarch families in Europe.

He himself is known to have a wealth of around US $ 4 billion or the equivalent of Rs 57 trillion.

8. Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani – President of Qatar

Another Middle Eastern sultan who has become the richest ruler is the President of Qatar with a fortune of US $ 2.5 billion (Rs.35.7 trillion). Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has ruled Qatar since 1995, when his father died.

He was a supporter of the Al Jazeera news network, when his father died, and now he’s been trying to invest in big football clubs, since he tried to buy Rangers FC and Manchester United.

9. Sebastian Pinera – President of Chile

Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile, has a net worth of US $ 2.4 billion or the equivalent of Rs.34.3 trillion.

He is the owner of local television channel Chilevision and the main investor in Chile’s most popular football club, Colo Colo. It also owns 27% of LAN Airlines, since 1994.

10. What about President Joko Widodo

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, compared to the above leaders, his wealth is not comparable.

Citing the State Administrators Wealth Report (LHKPN) of the official website of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Jokowi last submitted his assets on February 29, 2020.

In the LHKPN, Jokowi reported that his assets were recorded at Rp 54.71 billion or to be exact, Rp 54,718,200,893.

Its greatest wealth comes from property. He is known to own land and buildings that are located almost entirely in the former Solo Residence or the Solo Raya area.

Unlike the Middle Eastern Emirs, Jokowi only owns 19 lots and buildings spread across Surakarta City, Sragen Regency, Karanganyar Regency, Boyolali Regency, and Sukoharjo Regency.

The remaining real estate assets are outside Solo Raya, in the form of a 5,362 square meter building in South Jakarta with an estimated value of Rs 14 billion.

Unlike his best friend, Sultan Brunie, who owns hundreds of luxury car collections, the wealth of transportation and machinery is only Rp 647,500,000.

Although not the richest president, Jokowi was included in Forbes magazine’s list of the 75 strongest people in the world in 2018. []