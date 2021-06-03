Nicola Sturgeon to toast Boris Johnson on Covid summit leave extension with UK leaders today

NICOLA Sturgeon is set to ask Boris Johnson to extend the leave schedule at today’s coronavirus recovery summit with UK leaders.

The revamped meeting was due to take place last week but was postponed after the Prime Minister and his Welsh counterpart stepped down because they wanted it to be a “meaningful discussion with substantial results”.

Read ourcoronavirus live blog for the latest news and updates

2 Nicola Sturgeon urges UK government to extend leave “as long as necessary” Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford subsequently wrote to the Prime Minister asking for more substance and clarity on the summit.

Mr Johnson called for the meeting following the Welsh and Scottish parliamentary elections last month as he called for a united approach “to overcome the significant challenges of the Covid recovery”.

The virtual summit is expected to bring together the Prime Ministers and Deputy Prime Ministers of the four nations as well as Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the UK Government’s Secretaries of State for Scotland, Wales and North Ireland.

Ahead of the rescheduled talks, Ms Sturgeon is calling on the UK government to extend her leave to help those most affected since last March.

Coronavirus Scotland: Warning as 10 children under nine fight Covid in Scottish hospitals, says Humza Yousaf

She said: We have made significant progress to come out of this pandemic, which has devastated the lives of so many people.

“But we are clearly still in a precarious situation, and it is vital to ensure that we support those who have been hit hardest in the past 14 months.

“We have done all we can with the limited powers at our disposal to tackle inequalities and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on people’s livelihoods, but we cannot allow this to erode as we enter. in the next phase of life with the virus.

“A return to pre-pandemic austerity would be disastrous for jobs, for public services and for individuals and families across Scotland.

2 Boris Johnson today hosts Covid summit with UK leaders Credit: PA

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the coronavirus retention program, known as leave, at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

So far, plan workers have received 80 percent of their current pay for hours not worked, up to a maximum of 2,500.

But that will change from July amid the easing of lockdown restrictions – with the level of government support reduced to 70% to a high of 2,187.50 for hours not worked.

Ms Sturgeon said the program should continue “as long as necessary”.

She said: to protect businesses and people who have had to stop working to protect others.

“I will stress that it is managed sensitively in a way that promotes long-term recovery.

I have been assured that this will be a meaningful discussion, and it must be. Working to recover from Covid cannot be a public relations exercise, it must be a collaborative process that properly respects the devolution policy.

The Scottish government demands certainty on funding.

“For this summit to be productive in any way, all British nations must work together.

“Within this framework, the UK government must ensure meaningful engagement with decentralized administrations on the negotiation and governance of trade agreements, and respect decentralized parliaments by not diverting money to be spent by UK ministers.

Exclusive break BULK KILLER Retiree found ‘murdered’ in his own Glasgow apartment named as cops launch manhunt SNARED Scottish family are shocked after new au pair is released as a pedo on the day she arrives at work Breaking road accident Firefighters ‘free one person’ as three-car horror crash closes Scottish road PEDO PROTEST Scottish paedo hunters arrested after ‘protest outside doomed creeps house’ Latest HOL NO Portugal removed from green list and slapped on amber Scattered showers Glasgow wakes up in the rain, temperatures drop 10C as mini heatwave sizzles

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Gove said: “I am delighted that the leaders of the decentralized administrations have all responded positively to the Prime Minister’s invitation to join this important meeting on the recovery of Covid.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and deploy life-saving vaccines.

“Our shared success has shown the world what we can achieve as a UK.

“We must take the same approach in the face of the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and our public services from the damaging impact of Covid-19.

“It won’t be a quick or easy job, but we’ll all do better if we take on the challenge together.”

Bartender on leave wins 100,000 on National Lottery 2 scratch card after tough year

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Write to us at [email protected].uk or call 0141 420 5300