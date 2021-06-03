Turkey calls for a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian problem

Turkey’s National Security Council on Wednesday called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility for finding a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.

In a five-hour meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential compound in the capital Ankara, senior Turkish officials discussed foreign policy, terrorism and regional developments, according to a council statement.

The Security Council condemned Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land and its attacks on the civilian population.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that went into effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank have killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction behind. Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the targeted structures.

The council also stressed that military operations along the country’s southern border will continue decisively to neutralize terrorist groups and ensure uninterrupted security.

Turkey launched Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in the northern regions of Iraq, Metina and Avasin-Basyan, near its borders.

The PKK terrorist group is often in hiding in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, in preparation for terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.