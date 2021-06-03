Nicola Sturgeon to meet Boris Johnson at virtual coronavirus summit





Nicola Sturgeon will meet Boris Johnson at a virtual ‘coronavirus summit’ today. The meeting will be the first time leaders have spoken since the May 6 election, in which the SNP won a historic fourth term in Holyrood. The summit, which will focus on economic recovery from Covid-19, was originally scheduled for last week – but was canceled after Ms Sturgeon and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford called the offer a ‘public relations exercise “. In a joint letter to Mr Johnson, the couple said there was no clear agenda and the outcome of the session was not obvious. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said he was “delighted” that a deal has now been reached. He added: “Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and deploy life-saving vaccines. “Our shared success has shown the world what we can achieve as a UK. We must take the same approach in the face of the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and our public services in the face of the adverse effects of Covid-19. “It won’t be a quick or easy job, but we’ll all do better if we take on the challenge together. The virtual meeting is expected to take place in the early afternoon and will be chaired by the Prime Minister. It comes as the UK government begins detailed work on the scale of the Covid recovery challenge and the steps needed to address it through the National Economic Recovery Task Force. British ministers will share the findings of this work with their decentralized counterparts and ministers from decentralized administrations will share their analysis.

