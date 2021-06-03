Meet President Jokowi, Menpora Discuss 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup and World Superbike: Okezone Sports

JAKARTA Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Zainudine Amali, held a limited meeting (ratas) with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Wednesday June 2, 2021. This meeting was held to discuss the setting up of FIBA ​​Asia 2021 and the World Superbike to be held in Indonesia.

The meeting between Menpora Zainudin Amali and President Jokowi took place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The Minister of Youth and Sports communicated to the President the preparations for the holding of the two international events in Indonesia which will have take place in the coming months.

Indonesia is known to host the 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup in August. This basketball tournament is expected to be watched by Asia-Pacific countries.

READ ALSO: This is Sandiaga Uno’s hope for MotoGP and Superbike races to be held at the Mandalika circuit

Menpora Amali also reported to President Jokowi on the readiness of the infrastructure and of course the Indonesian national basketball team. President Jokowi also gave his consent and gave instructions to prepare everything as best as possible. In addition, the timing of the tournament was very near.

READ ALSO: Soon, the 2021 Liga 1 License of the Chief of the National Police will be issued soon

There was only one limited meeting chaired by the president and attended by the vice president (Maruf Amin) and several ministers from the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. “To discuss two international activities to prepare for the FIBA ​​Asian Cup 2021 and the World Superbike,” said Menpora Zainudin Amali, quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Thursday (3/6/2021 ).

During this time, to become a participant, he must meet the qualifications. We have to fight hard. “Our intention is to be a good organizer, but we must also have achievements in our national team,” he continued.

The 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup participants will be drawn from among the top eight. If it takes place in Indonesia, of course it will be a great opportunity for us. This is why we take the opportunity to host. “The president accepted and gave us indications to prepare everything as well as possible because the time is very tight”, explained the minister of 59 years.