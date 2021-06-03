Meet President Jokowi, Menpora Discuss 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup and World Superbike: Okezone Sports

Connect with us

JAKARTA Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Zainudine Amali, held a limited meeting (ratas) with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Wednesday June 2, 2021. This meeting was held to discuss the setting up of FIBA ​​Asia 2021 and the World Superbike to be held in Indonesia.

The meeting between Menpora Zainudin Amali and President Jokowi took place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The Minister of Youth and Sports communicated to the President the preparations for the holding of the two international events in Indonesia which will have take place in the coming months.

Indonesian National Basketball Team

Indonesia is known to host the 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup in August. This basketball tournament is expected to be watched by Asia-Pacific countries.

Menpora Amali also reported to President Jokowi on the readiness of the infrastructure and of course the Indonesian national basketball team. President Jokowi also gave his consent and gave instructions to prepare everything as best as possible. In addition, the timing of the tournament was very near.

There was only one limited meeting chaired by the president and attended by the vice president (Maruf Amin) and several ministers from the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. “To discuss two international activities to prepare for the FIBA ​​Asian Cup 2021 and the World Superbike,” said Menpora Zainudin Amali, quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Thursday (3/6/2021 ).

During this time, to become a participant, he must meet the qualifications. We have to fight hard. “Our intention is to be a good organizer, but we must also have achievements in our national team,” he continued.

The 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup participants will be drawn from among the top eight. If it takes place in Indonesia, of course it will be a great opportunity for us. This is why we take the opportunity to host. “The president accepted and gave us indications to prepare everything as well as possible because the time is very tight”, explained the minister of 59 years.

In addition to preparing to host the 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup, Menpora Zainudin Amali also reported on preparations for the World Superbike event. The presentation of the state of play of the preparation for the implementation of the World Superbike at the meeting also attended by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf), Sandiaga Uno, was also welcomed. enthusiastically by President Jokowi.

Sandiaga also gave information about this after the completion of the Ratas. He said President Jokowi called for the World Superbike implementation to continue to apply strict and disciplined health protocols.

Mandalika Circuit

This World Superbike will involve 24 foreign athletes who will participate in the prestigious event at the end of the World Superbike season, it is estimated that between 20,000 spectators per day have the potential to watch, said Sandiaga Uno.

Athletes must be present five days prior to training, with the status of having been vaccinated with six WHO approved vaccines, and prior to departure to undergo PCR testing. After arriving in quarantine, tests will be carried out regularly for the athletes, he explained.

During the World Superbike 2021 event, Indonesia will indeed be the host. The 11th round of the WSBK race is scheduled to take place at Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), from November 12-14, 2021.

