On a trip abroad, Biden will meet the Erdogan turkeys, Queen of the United Kingdom | News from the European Union





The US president is seeking to renew US world leadership with a flurry of summit meetings, diplomacy.

US President Joe Bidens’ first overseas trip starting next week will include a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and an audience with Queen Elizabeth, the White House said Thursday. Starting June 10, Biden plans to travel to Europe where he will attend G7, NATO and European Union summits. Biden will conclude his first foray abroad with a previously announced face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16. Biden will meet with Erdogan on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, the White House has announced. NATO leaders are expected to discuss future threats and burden sharing, as well as the planned withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. Biden and Erdogan are expected to discuss all bilateral and regional issues, according to the White House. This trip will underline the commitment of the Americas to restore our alliances, revitalize transatlantic relations and work closely with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better protect the interests of the Americas, said the press secretary. White House Jen Psaki in a statement. The trip will be in many ways an effort to renew the global leadership of the United States, following the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump from the world stage, and a closer ties with the European allies that Trump had alienated himself from. Bidens’ meeting with Putin was presented by the White House as aimed at establishing a stable and predictable relationship with Russia. Biden began his presidency by renewing a key strategic nuclear weapons treaty with Russia and, in an April 13 phone call with Putin, warned Russia against cyber attacks and election interference. White House officials have been particularly concerned about Russia’s build-up of combat troops along its borders with Ukraine. Biden has said he will pressure Putin on human rights issues following the attempted poisoning and jail of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Bidens’ official recognition in April of the Armenian genocide sparked a harsh exchange of rhetoric with Erdogan, but the United States and NATO member Turkey face a series of major security challenges in Eastern Europe. East and Middle East. Turkey has said it wants better relations with Washington under the new Biden administration and calls for an end to US support for Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPGs) in Syria. While in Brussels, Biden will attend the US-EU summit on June 15, where leaders will seek to ensure global health security, boost global economic recovery, fight climate change, strengthen cooperation digital and trade, to strengthen democracy and address mutual foreign policy concerns, says the White House. While in Brussels, Biden is due to meet Belgian King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom recently celebrated her 95th birthday [Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters] Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, will meet with recently widowed Queen Elizabeth II to pay their respects at Windsor Castle, the royal residence outside London, on June 13. Biden will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, June 11-13. The meeting with the Queen will be the summit where Biden will push for continued cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, boosting global economic recovery and transforming the G7 multilateral agenda to tackle climate change. Russia was excluded from the G7 after annexing Crimea and infiltrating eastern Ukraine with Russian troops in 2014, prompting the US and the EU to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.







