Rudy Giuliani Presents MyPillow Ads As Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump To Be President In August





Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for former Republican President Donald Trump, runs ads for MyPillow on his YouTube show. Meanwhile, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has publicly stated that Trump will return to the White House in August despite losing the 2020 election.

“I’ve been sleeping on MyPillows for a while. Love them. They’re simply the best pillows ever made,” Giuliani said in the most recent episode of his YouTube show, Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense. The 53-minute episode asked if UFOs are real, referring to an upcoming Pentagon UFO report.

Giuliani continued the announcement by stating that he “just found out” that MyPillow also offers other products without a pillow. Evoking their slippers, he waves a pair towards the camera.

Giuliani’s YouTube channel primarily discusses political events through a right-wing lens. It has over 564,000 subscribers and publishes two new videos per week.

On Rudy Giuliani’s YouTube show, he runs ads for MyPillow, the company owned by Mike Lindell, a conspiracy theorist who says former Republican President Donald Trump will return to the White House by August despite the defeat of the 2020 election. In this photo, Lindell speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Duluth International Airport September 30, 2020 in Duluth, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty

MyPillow’s inclusion in Giuliani’s show follows the company’s long-running commercials on the right-wing Fox News channel. Lindell, the CEO of the company, has appeared regularly in right-wing media to repeat Trump’s baseless claim that an unprecedented national conspiracy of voter fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election.

Recently Lindell said Trump would resume his role as president in August. Lindell said this would happen either through Supreme Court rulings or through “two other bonus tracks” involving vote audits in states Trump lost in 2020. One of those audits is currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Lindell has said that once the Supreme Court reviews his evidence of electoral fraud, the judges will rule unanimously 9-0 in favor of allowing Trump to become president again.

However, constitutional law does not support Lindell’s prediction, according to Business Insider. The August deadline also falls during the three-month court recess, the publication noted, calling Lindell’s claim a “patently bogus conspiracy theory.”

Lindell claims the voting machines helped rig the election and forced Dominion Voting Systems to sue him in a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit. Lindell sued the company for $ 1.6 billion, claiming it violated its constitutional rights to free speech.

Late last week, Lindell announced a “full investigation” of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. He blamed Republican governors for his expulsion from a Republican Governors Association (RGA) conference earlier in the week.

Ahead of the RGA conference, Lindell said Kemp and Ducey could “be a bit compromised,” adding: “Maybe they’re related to, I don’t know, corruption, the deep state, maybe the China?”

Trump lost the election by more than seven million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. Trump’s own attorney general and the federal election security chief both said there was no evidence the fraud affected the election outcome. Trump also claimed that voter fraud only took place in the states he lost.

