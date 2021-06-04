SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Life with Boris Johnson was impossible, says PM’s former wife

As Boris Johnson celebrates his six-day marriage to Carrie Symonds, his long-suffering ex-wife Marina Wheeler, 56, spoke for the first time about their 25-year union.

And Marina reveals that it was she who ended it, because it had become “impossible”.

“The divine plan, it seemed, had gone awry,” she remembers with sadness the period two years ago when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and she and Boris had been separated for a long time. year.

“My four children and I already had difficult things to deal with. My 25 year marriage had become impossible, so I ended it, but the whole thing was cringe, so why was I being more distributed?

She adds, “Of course, that’s not how cancer works.” Life either. “Two years later, I see that I have been lucky,” says Marina, who no longer has cancer.

As Boris Johnson (left, with ex-wife Marina Wheeler and right, with Carrie Symonds) celebrates his six-day marriage to Carrie Symonds, his long-suffering ex-wife Marina Wheeler, 56, spoke for the first time in their 25-year union

Music to Julian’s ears as he wins a reprieve for his “village”

As Andrew Lloyd Webber threatens the government with legal action to save his theaters, his younger brother, Julian, celebrates a victory over a developer who he says “destroyed” his neighborhood.

It was music to his ears when the cellist learned that the company, whose plans would have changed the village character of his South Kensington neighborhood, had withdrawn his application.

“It looks like we won,” Lloyd Webber (pictured) told me of his fight to oppose the development of the Qatari Sovereign Fund. The planning request submitted by Native Land, supported by Qatar, alongside Transport for London at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea was for the construction of four large office and residential buildings in a conservation area and a block of five-story glass to replace a Grade II listed building – listed part of the historic arcade of South Kensington Station.

As Andrew Lloyd Webber threatens government with legal action to save his theaters, his younger brother Julian (pictured) celebrates victory over developer he says “destroyed” his neighborhood

Julian, 70, who is president of his local association Onslow Neighborhood, said he was angered by the proposal, describing it as “out of scale”, “ugly” and “greedy.”

He was part of a massive campaign supported by local MP, Felicity Buchan, SAVE Britain’s Heritage and the Brompton Association. The plans drew more than 2,000 objections and were suddenly withdrawn on Wednesday evening, the day before they were approved by the RBKC.

“We don’t want our village to be replaced by Identikit buildings and towering offices, especially at a time when more and more people are working from home,” says Julian.

“It’s an area for everyone, not just those of us who live here. It is also for tourists and those who work here. We want a proposal that retains the atmosphere of the village, which is special. ‘

Speaking fondly of his close connection to historic London, where he was born, Julian says: “I have lived here all my life.”

A spokesperson for the Native Land and TfL joint venture said last night: “We have asked the RBKC to postpone its planning committee so that we can work with the borough on further design improvements to address some of the issues. remaining raised. “

The always stylish Polly Samson (pictured with husband David Gilmour), wife of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour, arguably just achieved her biggest blow saving a newborn lamb fighting for life

“I didn’t expect to take a lamb out of its mother with my bare hands today, but I did. And she lives! says Polly, who posted this snapshot on social media

Polly saves the lamb from the chop!

She is married to a rock star, writes award-winning books with enviable ease, and lives in the splendor of an 18th century farmhouse in West Sussex.

But the ever-elegant Polly Samson, wife of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour, has arguably just achieved her biggest blow saving a newborn lamb that fights for life.

“I didn’t expect to take a lamb out of its mother with my bare hands today, but I did. And she lives! says Polly, who posted the snap on social media. “Her name is Bouton d’Or.

Responding to the admiration of her friends, Polly adds, “She was the third of the triplets and stuck. I wasn’t breathing, but the expert shepherdess told me to put weed in her nostrils to make her sneeze and she did it.

Sir Ian McKellen, at 82, will no doubt feel honored to be the center of a starstruck superstar.

Friends actor David Schwimmer, 54, admits to walking away after spotting McKellen in the audience. The American reveals, “I was in this room and he came to see it. No one told me he was coming and I saw him in the fourth row.

Schwimmer adds: “I don’t know where I’ve been, but I wasn’t there for a little while. Sir Ian is the greatest actor alive.

Kate Beckinsale is always keen to share the limelight with her pets. So her freshly brushed Pomeranian Myf turned out to be the perfect accessory as she recreated a snap of American actor Mickey Rourke carrying his own dog and purse.

Kate’s dog has its day

Kate Beckinsale is always keen to share the limelight with her pets. So her freshly brushed Pomeranian Myf turned out to be the perfect accessory as she recreated a snap of American actor Mickey Rourke carrying his own dog and purse.

For her cameo, 47-year-old actress and daughter of Porridge star Richard Beckinsale strutted down a hallway wearing a black cropped top and snake-print leggings.

Kate often gives her social media followers comedic updates on her beloved pets, which include two feline friends called Willow and Clive, in addition to Myf.

Beckinsale will next be seen onscreen in Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s A Prisoner’s Daughter, a family reconciliation film.

The Caribbean appears to be a perilous territory for party leaders. There’s the argument over who paid for Boris and Carrie’s getaway to Mustique 18 months ago.

Now Sir Keir Starmer says he and his wife Victoria were traumatized by an island-hopping flight in “a very small plane”, piloted by a pilot who “looked like a teenager”. He took off, Starmer recalled in an un-broadcast segment of his interview with Piers Morgan, “and stammered and reached about 20 meters in the air.” Worse, “the door banged open” and there was a sign saying “In God we trust”.

Surely it is wiser to hitchhike with Victoria’s friends, the Clooneys?

Company jeweler Stephen Webster, whose cutting-edge designs are worn by Kate Moss, Joanna Lumley and Madonna, may be good at designing balls, but he admits he doesn’t have a green thumb.

He tells me, “I started gardening during the lockdown and I was practically living out of the garden, but it was a disaster.

“Everything I grew up has just died. I now have total respect for the gardener. He adds: “My problem was that I didn’t water things enough. I didn’t know you had to water all the time.