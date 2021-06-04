Donald Trump is partly responsible for the January 6 insurgency, says John Boehner





Former Speaker of the House John Boehner blamed former President Donald Trump on Thursday for what happened in the Jan.6 uprising on the United States Capitol.

“I watched, like everyone else, every day after the election, when Donald Trump made these exaggerated claims about the election result,” Boehner told CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” in a pre-recorded interview. “And so Donald Trump actually bears some of the blame for what happened on January 6th.”

The violation of the Capitol that day delayed the official tally of congressional electoral votes which ultimately certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Earlier today, Trump asked his supporters at a rally outside the White House marching to Capitol Hill to protest election results amid unfounded accusations of widespread fraud.

Boehner’s comments come less than a week after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would create an independent commission to investigate the attack. The former Speaker of the House noted that “it is difficult to get the two parties to agree on a fair commission”. However, he added that “the American people absolutely need to know what happened” on January 6.

Boehner, who served as president from 2011 to 2015, also acknowledged that while there is a rift between pro and anti-Trump Republicans, Democrats are equally divided.

“Democrats have the same issues between mainstream Democrats and, you know, left-wing progressives, and so that’s kind of a feature of modern politics, when you basically have a two-party system,” Boehner said.

A recent Gallup poll showed the number of Americans who identify as Republicans or Independents who walk into the GOP fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2021. The number of left-leaning Democrats or Independents has reached 49% . The nine percentage point lead is the biggest Democratic advantage Gallup has measured since 2012.

Host Shepard Smith also asked Boehner about the recent spate of cyberattacks on the United States. The former Speaker of the House said he believed President Joe Biden should say “very clearly to [Vladimir] Putin, that’s enough, and either he takes action or we will. “

The REvil hacker collective is behind the cyberattack on JBS, a source told CNBC. This prompted JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, to shut down. Cyber ​​attack forced company to briefly halt operations at slaughterhouses and processing plants across the United States

JBS reported the organized cyberattack on its information systems just three weeks after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, crippled fuel delivery for days in the Southeastern United States. United States. The FBI believes that a group with ties to Russia called DarkSide carried out the attack on Colonial Pipeline, which paid $ 5 million to restore services.

Boehner noted that although Russian hackers are non-state actors, “we know what’s going on in Russia, no one acts without the blessing from above, so Putin is going to have to do something about it.”

