



WASHINGTON Donald Trump will be in Dallas in July to take part in a large Tory rally, organizers said Thursday, a new spotlight in a friendly state for a former president keen to make a comeback, or at least keep control over the Republican Party.

We are honored that President Donald Trump is ending [CPAC Texas] on a positive note and remind us that freedom means never being silenced, tweeted Matt Schlapp, President of the Conservative Union of America.

ACU is hosting the Conservative Political Action Conference, which will take place July 9-11 at the Hilton Anatole, a venue known for hosting future presidents.

The convention will be a rare appearance for Trump.

A flood of Republican figures have made a pilgrimage to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, since Trump stepped down, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Trumps Save America PAC hinted at upcoming rallies, dates and unknown cities. Last week’s fundraising emails refer to an epic rally in Georgia or an epic rally in Florida.

He’s scheduled to speak at the North Carolina GOP convention on Saturday.

And he emitted a flood of support, playing the role of kingmaker and bolstering his role as the party’s most powerful force despite a rare record of losing the White House and both houses of Congress during his tenure.

On Tuesday, for example, Trump announced my full and utter endorsement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the same seal of approval he bestowed on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on May 10.

Trump left Washington hours before President Joe Biden was sworn in on January 20.

Aside from being sighted in Mar-a-Lago or playing golf nearby, he was not seen in public again until February 28, when he hinted at an attempted return in 2024 during ‘a CPAC event at an Orlando Hyatt.

Who knows? I might even decide to beat them for the third time, Trump said, eliciting cheers from attendees who appreciated the implied but false premise that he actually defeated Biden.

In fact, Trump was behind by 7 million votes and he lost the Electoral College by a margin as wide as the gap that he called a landslide when he was the winner in 2016. But Trump succeeded. to instill widespread distrust among Republicans about the legitimacy of the election, and some die-hard supporters genuinely believe he actually won.

Trump also used the Orlando speech to tear apart the Biden administration’s destructive agenda on energy, border security and other issues.

He wasn’t the only potential candidate for 2024 in Orlando, where a golden statue of Trump was drawing selfie enthusiasts.

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando posed with a golden statue of former President Donald Trump on February 26, 2021. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post) (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post)

Cruz, Trump’s 2016 finalist, also spoke at the conference, reviving the crowd by calling the mask requirements stupid and mocking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying she feared for his life during the January 6 uprising on the United States Capitol.

Trump was impeached and acquitted for inciting the attack.

Not just a mask, two, three, four. You can’t have too many masks. How many virtues do you want to point out? Cruz joked.

He flattered the activists in attendance by comparing them to the good guys from Star Wars: It’s the Rebel Alliance, and Vader and the Emperor are terrified of the rebels who are here.

ACU has chosen American UnCancelled as the theme for this year’s conferences.

Schlapp and his wife Mercedes Schlapp, director of strategic communications at Trump’s White House, are expected to speak in Dallas.

So are former housing secretary Ben Carson and two members of Congress from Texas: Freshman Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo, a former White House doctor Trump tried to install as secretary. to Veterans and Representative Roger Williams of Austin.

Other speakers announced include KT McFarland, former deputy national security adviser under Trump, and James OKeefe, president of Project Veritas, which uses secret recordings and deceptive techniques to try to discredit mainstream media.

CPAC rallies have long been a springboard for potential Republican candidates.

Trump’s popularity among CPAC attendees helped him qualify for the 2016 primaries, although in Orlando in February, a straw poll found only 68% of attendees wanted him to run. again, although 97% approve of his performance as president.

