Critical meetings ahead at the Summit

The next NATO leaders meeting to take place on June 14 in Brussels is currently of particular importance for Greece.

To begin with, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit. Their discussions should shed light on Ankara’s intentions over the coming months. Perhaps this will allow Athens to determine whether Turkey will opt for the path of calm and whether we will have smooth sailing this summer, or whether the inflammatory rhetoric will continue, as well as possible tensions in the Aegean even if this does not happen. is in everyone’s best interests.

Second, the Turkish strongman will also meet for the first time with US President Joe Biden, who has a very different approach to foreign relations than his predecessor and demands that certain values ​​and codes of conduct be observed in both cases. at present.

The meeting will also address a range of issues of direct or indirect concern to the United States, including Turkey’s relations with Greece and the Cyprus issue.

It is also likely that there will be a meeting, however brief, between Biden and Mitsotakis, an evolution that would undoubtedly be important at a time when beyond the role of the Greek diaspora, more complementary to the current president in Washington, strategy relations between Greece and the United States are deepening, particularly on the defense front.

Last but not least, the summit will have the important role of bringing together the American president and European leaders, signaling, hopefully, a relaunch of closer ties. It will also be very important for Greece, as it relies on the support of the two main pillars of the world system, as an equal member of the European Union and a country with close ties to the United States.