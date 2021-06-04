Boris Johnson praises Lou Macari

Former Stoke City manager Lou Macari was recognized by the prime minister this week for his “dignified” support for the city’s homeless.

Lou established the Macari Foundation in 2016 after seeing a report on the growing problem of homelessness across the country.

Over the past five years, Lou and his team have been able to support many homeless people in Stoke-on-Trent with shelter, employment counseling and non-judgmental support at the Macari Center on Regent Road in Hanley.









During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, Lou worked with Stoke-on-Trent City Council to install pods in the new Macari Center, 300 meters from the original site.

The pods shelter the homeless in a Covid secure manner, each equipped with a bed, heater, TV and numbered front door, to give residents proof of address to help them looking for work.

The Prime Minister’s daily life Points of light award – launched in 2014 – rewards “exceptional” people who make a difference in their community.

Lou is one of the latest recipients, receiving a certificate and personal letter from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I have no idea how it all happened,” said Stokie Lou adopted.

“I got a call from the Prime Minister’s Secretary to say that I had received the Points of Light award and they asked me if I would accept it.

“We have been going there for five years and any form of recognition is fantastic, especially when it comes from the Prime Minister.

“It’s great that people are noticing what you do. You don’t necessarily need an award, but for people and organizations, noticing makes you really happy.

“We had a similar experience about three months ago when FIFA recognized that we were there and that we were here in Stoke-on-Trent.

“To have an organization as large as FIFA to notice an organization based in Hanley is a bit of an achievement.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that a football organization this far away in Switzerland would know about what we were doing in Stoke-on-Trent.”

Although Lou was awarded the Points of Light award, he thanks his team and other organizations in town for their hard work over the years.









He added: “It’s great that the work of the whole team is recognized and that we can raise awareness.

“This is an award for current and former staff and volunteers. Many people have made the center what it is today.

“This is also for the Stoke-on-Trent City Council, who believed we could add something of value to their services here in Stoke-on-Trent. It’s great that they stayed with us and believe really into what we were doing.





“There are a lot of people to thank and it’s a great prize not only for us but for so many other people we work with, like our sponsors, the people who have donated and the countless organizations that have helped us. supported.

“Everyone involved can be very proud of the fact that Stoke-on-Trent is recognized.”

In a personal letter to Lou, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank you for everything you have done for those in need through the Macari Foundation.

“For years, you have provided a safe and dignified home for the homeless and helped countless people with mental health support and career counseling.

“I was especially inspired to learn the innovation of your ‘pods’ during lockdown, ensuring the most vulnerable are safely cared for COVID. You are a real point of light in your home. adoption of Stoke-on-Trent. “