Donald Trump demands that China pay 10 trillion dollars for his management of the covid





While Joe Biden imposed a bunch of sanctions on China today, former President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will go much further if he is in charge.

In a statement released overnight, Mr Trump said he was demanding China pay ten trillion dollars for its role in the coronavirus pandemic.

He also claimed to have saved hundreds of thousands of lives by resisting Anthony Fauci’s advice on everything from closing borders to developing vaccines and wearing masks.

The 74-year-old’s statement came in response to the publication of leaked emails from Dr Fauci, which showed the head of his coronavirus task force was told the virus may have been engineered at the start of the pandemic, but publicly downplayed it.

Dr Fauci has since backed down on his original claim.

“The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loud for anyone to ignore,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

“China should pay America and the world $ 10 trillion for the death and destruction they caused!” There are a lot of questions that Dr. Fauci has to answer.

“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy’, is starting to say President Trump was right about the Chinese virus from the Wuhan lab.”

Mr Trump complained that “Democrats and the bogus media even called me a ‘xenophobic'” for closing US borders amid the initial outbreak.

“In the end, we saw it was a life saving decision, as did the closing of our borders with Europe, especially to some heavily infected countries,” he said.

Dr Fauci has been the target of conservatives throughout the pandemic, drawing fire for his support for social distancing and mask wearing.

They accused him of doing an about-face for the way he initially resisted closing borders and wearing masks before approving the two.

But his role at the start of the crisis is coming under renewed scrutiny after news outlets obtained his emails as part of an access to information request.

In particular, Republicans say the communications show Dr Fauci knew that the Wuhan Institute of Virology – central to the lab leak hypothesis for the origins of the COVID-19 crisis – was experimenting with genetically modified coronaviruses.

They also show that he was warned of the possibility of a lab leak at a time when he publicly insisted the pandemic arose naturally by jumping from an animal host to a human.

Biden imposes sanctions on China

US President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded a blacklist of Chinese companies banned from US investors because of their links with Beijing’s “military-industrial complex”, a sign of Washington’s continued pressure campaign against China.

Former President Donald Trump had banned Americans from buying stakes in 31 Chinese companies known to supply or support China’s military and security apparatus, and Biden’s move expands the blacklist to 59.

Latest batch of sanctions target companies involved in Chinese surveillance technology used to “facilitate repression or serious human rights violations,” which “undermine the security or democratic values ​​of the United States and our allies “, According to a statement from the White House.

The initial list released under Trump included major telecommunications, construction and tech companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom, CCTV company Hikvision, and China Railway Construction Corp.

It was part of a series of White House measures targeting the Asian giant, which have significantly strained ties between the two countries.

Ahead of the release of the U.S. order, Beijing on Thursday reiterated its outrage at the Trump-era blacklist and pledged to protect the rights of Chinese companies, saying the blacklist was “politically motivated” and ” ignores the facts and the real situation ”of the companies involved.

The ban “seriously undermines normal market rules and order” and “harms the interests of global investors, including US investors,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing routine.

Previously, sanctions and target selection were tied to a Congress-mandated Defense Department report.

While the Biden administration pledged to take a more diplomatic line with China in the wake of his predecessor’s upheaval, he said he would keep a strict line on several issues, including defense and technology.

A hard line on China enjoys rare multi-party support in Congress, with politicians determined to harness its growing global influence.

Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, alongside Democrats Gary Peters and Mark Kelly, released a bipartisan letter earlier this week urging the administration to release a new list.

“The US government must continue to act boldly to block the Chinese Communist Party’s economic predation against our industrial base,” they said.

– with AFP

