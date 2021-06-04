“Well-Positioned” CNN Source Says Trump Doesn’t Appear To Believe He Will Be Reinstated This Year | Washington Examiner





Former President Donald Trump doesn’t really seem to believe he could be reinstated in the White House this year, CNN reporter Jim Acosta reported Thursday, citing a knowledgeable source.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman sparked speculation on Tuesday when she tweeted that Trump “has told a number of people he is in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August, “echoing a questionable claim made by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. , who was an ally of the former president in arguing the 2020 election fraud allegations.

Acosta reported to CNN presenter Erin Burnett that Trump “believes him” and “thinks there is a chance he could somehow be reinstated as president, somehow this year, “but went on to speak of a” well-placed source “with conversations Trump has had about the distant theory that has cast doubt on whether the former president is convinced he will take over President Joe Biden’s Oval Office this year.

“A source told me that a well-placed source familiar with these conversations [Trump has] asked what you think of this theory? And what that advisor told me was that he was told it wasn’t true, ”Acosta said. “Now this adviser, who knows about those conversations, went on to say that it doesn’t seem like Trump really thinks he could somehow be reinstated or assume the presidency later this year. “

Still, Acosta said this source added that Trump “listens to all kinds of stuff these days, and he’s trying to grab the straws to see if there’s a way back to the White House.” He also cited the source, which he did not name, calling the conversations “very dangerous”.

CW Cooke, editor of the National Review, corroborated Haberman’s report in an article published Thursday. He said sources told him that Trump “indeed very much believed that with former Senators David Perdue and Martha McSally he would be” reinstated “in office this summer after” audits “of the 2020 Arizona elections. , Georgia, and a handful of others.I can also attest that Trump is working to recruit journalists, politicians and other influential people to promulgate this belief not as a fundraising tool or a bit of trolling. infant or a test balloon, but as a fact. “

Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, appeared on Fox News earlier today and questioned whether Trump had discussed his reinstatement, although she does not rule out the possibility.

“As far as I know, Donald Trump is not expected to be in the White House in August. Maybe there is something I don’t know,” she said, adding that ‘one explanation might be “a lot of people get a little bit worked out about something just because there maybe wasn’t enough hindsight on the Republican side.”

