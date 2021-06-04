Welsh tech firm helps Boris Johnson launch new Net Zero campaign





Llanelli-based technology experts Vindico ICS Ltd were selected to represent small businesses in Downing Street last Friday. The exclusive event at Number 10 Downing Street launched Together for Our Planet, a national campaign that will run across the UK ahead of the UN Climate Summit in November. With the aim of encouraging small businesses to commit to reducing their carbon emissions, the campaign celebrates small businesses like Vindico who are taking action to decarbonize their businesses, while encouraging others to commit to emitting emissions. net zero carbon emissions by 2050. With just eight small businesses from across the UK, Vindico was chosen as the UK Business Climate Leader for its pioneering air quality innovations that pave the way for a more sustainable future. General manager Jo Polson and technical director Ryan Griffiths represented the brand on Friday. Officially launched on June 22, 2021, the Vindicos Think Air network already collects live data across the UK and is the UK’s largest non-governmental air quality monitoring and measurement network. Developed by the Vindico team and Swansea University Emeritus Professor Paul Lewis, Think Air is an important step towards understanding air pollution and the impact of PM2.5 (small particles of air), carbon dioxide and other air pollutants on our health and well-being. After months of research and development, Vindico took advantage of the Friday event to unveil its latest Think Air product: TASK (Think Air Schools Kit). The latest product, which was developed in collaboration with school principals, and conforms to current Welsh and English curricula, is designed for children ages 9-11 to build, code and measure the quality of air around them at school, at home, and on daily commutes. And the first person outside of Vindico to get their hands on TASK was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who not only built the product but also praised the vision and commitment of tech experts to the next generation. Speaking of the opportunity, Vindico CEO Jo Polson said: I’m not just a business owner, I’m a parent too. And I, like many parents, want a better and more sustainable world for my children. It’s our job to make sure children have the tools and knowledge to meet the challenges ahead. TASK offers this in a fun and practical way, while learning about the importance of sustainability. Sustainability is spreading and we have been fortunate to work with some of the most carbon conscious customers in the UK. But now is the time to help spread the message to the next generation. Being part of the Together for Our Planet campaign and being able to showcase in Downing Street has been a huge opportunity for us as a small business. By committing to Net Zero, we were just trying to do our part, and being recognized for our carbon efforts is amazing.

