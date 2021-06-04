Trump-Appointed Postmaster General Investigates Political Fundraiser | American politics





Federal law enforcement authorities investigate controversial US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the post office during the election, in connection with political fundraising involving his former company , the Washington Post reported Thursday.

FBI agents recently interviewed current and former employees who worked for DeJoy and his company, according to the Post. They are asking about campaign contributions and business activities, sources told the newspaper. Prosecutors also hit DeJoy with a subpoena for information, according to the report.

The Post reported in September 2020 that staff at the former DeJoys company in North Carolina, New Breed Logistics, claimed that he or his assistants pressured them to sponsor fundraising events or contribute to GOP candidates. These employees alleged that they were reimbursed through bonuses.

This type of refund could violate federal or state campaign contribution laws that prohibit straw donor setups, which allow donors with deep pockets to bypass contribution limits. Straw donors may also hide the source of funds from politicians

DeJoys spokesman Mark Corallo has reportedly confirmed there is an investigation. He was adamant that DeJoy had not knowingly broken any laws.

Mr DeJoy has learned that the Justice Department is investigating campaign contributions from employees who worked for him when he worked in the private sector, Corallo said. He always scrupulously respected the laws on campaign contributions and never knowingly broke them.

The investigation could suggest looming legal issues for DeJoy. He has not been charged with any crime and argued that his fundraising campaign was in accordance with the law.

DeJoy is a prominent GOP fundraiser who personally donated more than $ 1.1 million to the joint fundraising vehicle of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s re-election campaign, the newspaper noted.

The Postal Service Governing Council appointed DeJoy as Postmaster General in May 2020. DeJoy’s tenure in the Postal Service has been controversial.

Shortly after DeJoy took office, he implemented cost-cutting initiatives that resulted in limits on overtime and limited mailings resulting in delivery delays. Democrats claimed DeJoy was trying to weaken the postal service ahead of the election as Donald Trump was vehemently suspicious of postal voting.

DeJoy has previously insisted he was not trying to impact the election. I am not engaged in election sabotage, DeJoy reportedly said at a Congressional hearing in August 2020. We will do everything in our power and structure to deliver the ballots on time.

