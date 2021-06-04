Executives sue Jokowi for blocking oil and gas, PAN calls for dialogue to be prioritized





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General of the National Mandate Party (STOVE) Eddy Soeparno said a member of the Aceh DPR from PAN faction Asrizal H Asnawi should prioritize dialogue before suing President Joko Widodo over management oil and gas block in Aceh. Eddy believes this issue can be resolved more quickly through a process of dialogue rather than taking the matter to court. “In our opinion, in order to speed up the process, at least the dialogue process should be carried out first, not to proceed immediately because with the dialogue process, many options can be generated,” Eddy said when he spoke. been contacted. Kompas.com, Friday 06/04/2021. Also read: President Jokowi sued by PAN executives for 2.6 trillion rupees for management of oil and gas block According to him, the options that may appear in the dialogue process can also produce maximum returns. “If you have taken the court route, of course, then it will go into a formal process so that there are not many options and the results obtained are not necessarily optimal,” he said. declared. Eddy said Asrizal should also be able to contact himself, who is the vice-chairman of Commission VII DPR, the commission in charge of the energy sector, including oil and gas. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail He said Commission VII is ready to become a facilitator between the regional government and the central government regarding the issue of oil and gas blocks in Aceh. “We at Commission VII can be a facilitator for these things, be a communication bridge between local governments, between regional interests, and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SKK Migas,” said Eddy . Previously reported, Asrizal has filed a lawsuit against President Joko Widodo and a number of other parties related to the management of the oil and gas blocks in Aceh. Read also : Many Hulu Migas investors barred from running the Fatherland oil block In his lawsuit with case number 321 / Pdt.G / 2021 / PN Jkt.Pst, Asrizal as a defendant sued four parties, namely the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) cq the Minister Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) as defendant I.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos