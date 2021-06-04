Najam Sethi wants PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan removed





Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi demands that Mani, Wasim’s withdrawal from PCBFuture from the Pakistani Super League be in danger due to their stupidity, Sethi said.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi wants current PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan to be removed from their posts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should take the time to see what’s going on with Pakistani cricket, Sethi said in an interview with The News. People will forget the Prime Minister’s political failure, but they will not forget the injustice done to cricket. The media will continue to remind him of this, “he said.

The former PCB chairman said domestic cricket had been ruined because of bad decisions by the PCB leadership. “It is not appropriate to shut down anything both without a better alternative. They have shut down departmental and regional cricket and have not provided an alternative. Cricket has been devastated at all levels now, did he declare.

Now the future of the Pakistan Super League is also in danger due to their stupidity, he said.

Haven’t they played in England and New Zealand, didn’t they know what a bio-secure bubble is. Why were special forces not engaged for vigilance? In our time for such work, the best people came to supervise the games, he said.

Sethi said there were no elected representatives on the PCB.

Ehsan Mani entrusted the responsibilities to [his] favorites. This is the third year that domestic cricket has not been organized. Associations are subject to an ad hoc system. The board has reached such a level that now lower level cricket is conducted under the supervision of government officials, he said.

We drew up the first democratic constitution of the board of directors, which was approved by the Supreme Court and the current administration rejected the constitution, said the former president.

He lamented that this was the second year in a row that PSL had not been able to meet their schedule. “Dr Sohail Saleem became a scapegoat. His responsibility was to formulate protocols. The implementation of those protocols was the responsibility of senior board officials,” Sethi said.

