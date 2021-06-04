Donald Trump thinks hell will be reinstated as president





Seven months after election day, supporters of former President Donald Trumps are still checking the ballots in Arizona’s largest county and could reactivate legislation that would make it easier for Texas judges to overturn the results elections.

In Georgia, meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a bill allowing it to appoint a council that can replace election officials. Trump loyalists who falsely insist he won the 2020 election are running for major electoral posts in several swing states. And after a pro-Trump mob staged a violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol to stop Democrat Joe Bidens’ certification of electoral victory, Republicans banded together to block an independent investigation into the riot, protecting Trump further examination of one of the darkest days of his administration.

For democracy advocates, Democrats and others, the persistence of denial of the GOP elections shows just how open the Republican Party is to going against democratic norms, especially the bipartisan respect traditionally accorded. to election results, even after a bitter campaign. Thats raising the prospect that if the GOP gains power over the next few years at mid-term, the party can take the extraordinary step of refusing to certify future elections.

We have to face the fact that Republicans, with few exceptions, have obviously become an authoritarian party, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist and co-author of the book How Democracies Die. It is impossible to maintain a democracy in a two-party system when one of the parties is unwilling to play by the rules of the game.

Republicans have already offered a glimpse of how they might operate. On January 6, the day of the Capitol Riot, a majority of House Republicans voted to overturn Bidens’ victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Biden still would have achieved an Electoral College victory without those states, but the move showed how Congress’ traditionally ceremonial certification process could be militarized.

For his part, Trump continues to push Republicans to adopt his election lies. Hes criticized his former vice president, Mike Pence, for fulfilling his constitutional duty to preside over Congressional certification of Bidens’ victory. And Trump has gone further recently by giving credence to a bizarre conspiracy theory that he might somehow be reinstated as president in August, according to a longtime Trump ally who spoke under on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

There is no constitutional or legal mechanism for Trump to return to the presidency without winning another election in 2024. Trump’s argument that the last election was tainted has been flatly rejected by federal and state officials, including included his own attorney general and Republican election leaders. Judges, including those appointed by Trump, also dismissed his claims.

But Levitsky and others warn that there are several weak spots in the American system where a political party might simply refuse to allow its opponent to formally win a presidential election.

I’m more concerned about this now than I was on Jan. 7, said Edward Foley, an Ohio State University law professor who studies electoral disputes. It seems that, over the months, the lesson has never been, but how to be more effective next time.

Yet even criticism of the former president and the electoral paranoia he has propagated in his party say it is important not to exaggerate the risks.

Sounds like an exaggeration to me, said Trey Grayson, former Kentucky secretary of state and Republican who has sharply criticized Trump’s election fraud allegations.

Grayson said a comparable concern is that voting procedures have become a partisan issue like taxes and abortion, raising suspicion about election results. Both sides are really stepping up their rhetoric to strengthen their bases, Grayson said, acknowledging that there is clearly a lot more bad stuff happening on my end now.

Nonetheless, democratically elected officials were able to resist these bad things in 2020, despite pressure from Trump. When the time came for Republicans to do something in the 2020 election, most of those in power did the right thing, said Rick Hasen, electoral law expert at the University of California-Irvine.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp acknowledged Bidens’ victory and resisted Trump’s pleas to overturn it. Republican Governor Doug Ducey did the same in Arizona. And Mitch McConnell, who controlled the Senate on Jan.6, gave a scorching speech condemning Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Only a handful of Republican senators voted to overturn Bidens’ victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Still, Hasen said he didn’t want to coat things up. There are a lot of warning signs, he said. It is a very dangerous time for democracy.

Trump has sought revenge on Republicans who did not support his attempt to overturn the election. He backed the GOP’s main challengers against Kemp and Raffensperger, the latter being challenged by Rep. Jody Hice, whom Trump recruited into the race and who voted to overturn the House of Representatives election.

Georgia’s new election bill deprives Raffensperger of some of his electoral functions and gives the GOP-controlled state legislature the ability to replace local election officials. Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature is pushing to deprive Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her ability to defend election prosecutions, and State Representative Mark Finchem, who was at the Jan.6 rally in the outside the Capitol and is a major supporter of the Arizona audit, is running for his post.

Levitsky said the complex US electoral system sets itself apart from international democracies by leaving election oversight to local officials and supporters. We rely heavily on local officials, and if one side decides not to behave, we’re in a world of trouble, he said.

Yet this system has worked for over 200 years. There are a lot of guarantees, Grayson said. Now we can blow up those guarantees, and if it’s a single state like in 2000, you don’t have all 50 guarantees.

Grayson also noted that voters make the final decision. Candidates for secretary of state who argue Trump actually won in 2020 will need to win a Republican primary and then a general election to come to power. Candidates for Congress might have to answer questions about whether they would sit a president of the opposing party.

We’re going to have this election, and voters are going to have to weigh in, Grayson said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos