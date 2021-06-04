China’s vision is effective in tackling global virus challenges

Covid-19 has been around for more than a year, but the situation remains complicated and severe. The international community looks forward to greater cooperation against the virus.

When President Xi Jinping was invited to attend the World Health Summit via video link, he put forward a five-point proposal to support international cooperation against Covid-19, namely:

Put people and their lives first.

Follow science-based policies and ensure a coordinated and systemic response.

Stand together and promote solidarity and cooperation.

Maintain impartiality and equity in working to close the immunization gap

And to address both symptoms and root causes when improving the governance system.

President Xi Jinping also announced five major measures by China for global solidarity against Covid-19:

– China will provide an additional US $ 3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the response to Covid-19 and economic and social recovery in other developing countries.

– Having already supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world, China will provide even more vaccines to the best of its ability.

– China supports its vaccine companies in technology transfer to other developing countries and in co-production with them.

– After announcing its support for the relinquishment of intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, China is also supporting the World Trade Organization and other international institutions in making a rapid decision on the relinquishment of property rights intellectual about new Covid-19 vaccines.

– China proposes to establish an international forum on vaccine cooperation for developing and vaccine-producing countries, businesses and other stakeholders to explore ways to promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines in the world.

As China shares its experience in the fight against Covid-19 with the world, assumes the responsibilities of a great country and practices true multilateralism, these are our last major initiatives to build a community of destiny for humanity.

China’s experience is useful for the global fight against Covid-19. President Xi Jinping fully shared China’s experience in fighting the virus at the summit. He stressed the need to put human life and health first, to truly respect the value and dignity of every human life, to uphold the spirit of science, to adopt a science-based approach , to provide a systemic response to coordinate pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. , balance targeted routine Covid-19 protocols and emergency measures, ensure both epidemic control and socio-economic development. These experiences and recommendations have proven to be effective by China’s response and are in line with the needs of different countries battling the virus.

China’s vision is effective in addressing the global challenges of the virus. To meet the new challenges posed by the rebound and spread of the virus, President Xi Jinping again stressed that it is important for us to understand that we are in the same boat and that we will rise and fall together; that we must champion the vision of building a global health-for-all community; that we must overcome this difficult time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly reject any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus. Political manipulation would not serve Covid-19’s response on the home front. This would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and do more harm to people around the world. International cooperation against Covid-19 has proven that building a global health community reflects the universal aspirations of all people. It is part of the trend of history and is the right way for humanity to meet common challenges and build a better world.

China’s plan promotes sound global health governance. This global pandemic that took everything by surprise is a great test that highlights the gaps and flaws in the global health governance system. There is an urgent need to strengthen capacity building in global governance of public health. President Xi Jinping stressed that a public health emergency like Covid-19 will not be the last and that its response always calls for global action, global response and global cooperation. It is important that parties defend multilateralism, strengthen and leverage the role of the UN and WHO, and improve the global disease prevention and control system to better prevent and respond to future pandemics. It is important to maintain the spirit of in-depth consultation, joint contribution and benefit-sharing, to take fully into account the views of developing countries and to better reflect their legitimate concerns. It is also important to strengthen the capacity for surveillance, early warning and emergency response, the capacity to deal with major pandemics, emergency reserve and logistics, fight against disinformation and support to developing countries. development.

China’s honoring of its promises benefits the international community. China has fully disbursed the $ 2 billion in aid promised by President Xi Jinping at the 73rd World Health Assembly. China is fully implementing the G20 debt service suspension initiative and has so far postponed debt repayments exceeding $ 1.3 billion, the highest deferral amount among G20 members . China has honored its commitment to make vaccines a public good by providing free vaccines to more than 80 urgently needed developing countries and exporting vaccines to 43 countries. We have supplied more vaccines to the world than any other country on earth.

China and Africa fighting together against Covid-19 are a prime example of global cooperation. Since the onset of Covid-19, President Xi Jinping has been working with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders to fight the pandemic. It is a true testament to the special bond between China and Africa reaching out to each other during difficult times. China has sent medical groups to 15 African countries and trained more than 20,000 African health workers. Chinese hospitals have been twinned with 43 hospitals in 38 African countries. Construction of the African CDC headquarters started earlier than expected. We have supplied and are delivering much needed Covid-19 vaccines to over 30 African countries in need. We have also provided many batches of emergency response supplies to Africa.

Two of China’s Covid-19 vaccines, sourced from both Sinopharm and Sinovac, have been validated by the WHO for emergency use. Sinopharm is actively working to supply its vaccines to Covax. Sinovac is also in the final stages of review and registration by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority. We hope that the Chinese vaccine will be used in South Africa as soon as possible for the benefit of the South African people.

There is a Chinese saying: Real gold is not afraid of fire. Likewise, true friendship can withstand the test of great hardship. China and Africa maintain a centuries-old friendship. Coming out of the Covid-19 ordeal, we have strengthened the bond of brotherhood between us, more precious than gold. China will partner firmly with African countries to fight the pandemic, jointly promote post-Covid economic recovery and steady growth, and work with all to build a global health-for-all community.

* Chen Xiaodong is Chinese Ambassador to South Africa.

