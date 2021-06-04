Government will use all instruments to collect BLBI debts of Rs 110.45 trillion





DRAWING. Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The government will continue with the assets of Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) amounting to Rs 110.45 trillion. Through the BLBI task force, the government believes that state-owned money can be obtained. The BLBI Working Group is mandated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 6 of 2021 regarding the Working Group for the Management of State Recovery Rights for BLBI Funds that has been established April 6, 2021, with a mandate until December 31, 2023. As for this value, the total receivables related to BLBI funds resulted in 22 accounts receivable and 12,000 accounts receivable. The BBLI working group consists of five ministers as a steering committee between the coordinating minister of legal and security affairs Mahdud MD, the finance minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, and Minister of Law and Human Rights Jason’s Man. Read also: Panin Bank’s alleged fiscal corruption case enters new phase, KPK names six suspects Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained that the claims of the BLBI came from the banking crisis of 1997-1998. At that time, the state made replenish through BLBI through disbursements of funds from the Central Bank. With the existence of the BLBI task force, the government will collect debts from debtors or owners of banks who receive BLBI funds, as well as debtors who borrow money from related banks. “It’s a civil matter and okay because the time has been very long, more than 20 years, of course we no longer question our good intentions or if we don’t want to pay or not, we hope that the Task Force team is using all the instruments in this country, “Sri Mulyani told a press conference. Inauguration of the BLBI working group, Friday (4/6). As for Sri Mulyani, various internal and external data will be used by the government to prosecute debtors and debtors of the BLBI. Data tracking will then be assisted by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and relevant countries where there are BLBI receivables assets. We hope that the 3-year mandate can be carried out in close collaboration, said the Minister of Finance. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Publisher: did you know Laoli

