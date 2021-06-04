Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, AK Sharma aide PM Narendra Modi to play prominent role amid dissent at BJP





AK Sharma, known to be the Prime Minister’s confidant, could be given an important role in the government UP Strong points An ex-bureaucrat close to the Prime Minister will be given a role in the UP cabinet: Source

Expansion of state cabinet likely this month, sources say

BJP chief JP Nadda expected to visit UP next month New Delhi: The BJP has ruled out any change in government or party leadership in Uttar Pradesh, rejecting speculation that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s job may be in trouble because of his government’s handling of Covid, but the cabinet will have new faces with months in the UP polls next year. Former bureaucrat AK Sharma, known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidant, could be given an important role in the UP government, according to BJP sources. Yogi Adityanath will continue as chief minister and Swatantra Dev Singh as BJP UP chairman and the party will run for next year’s election under their leadership, the sources said, disparaging remarks fueled by a two-day review meeting held by national leaders of the BJP in Lucknow, the capital of the UP. . Despite the buzz, there has never been a real possibility that Yogi Adityanath – BJP’s star activist and one of its main leaders – will be replaced. But a cabinet expansion is likely this month and the new ministers will be chosen based on caste and region equations, sources say. The decision came after a review by senior BJP leaders BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh, described as a “deep feedback exercise” by party leaders. Similar comments were also received by BJP ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who reportedly reported internal concerns about criticism and attacks against the UP government ahead of the polls which will also affect the elections. national 2024. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosbole also gathered comments during his trip to Lucknow a few weeks ago and his interaction with BJP and RSS leaders. It was on the basis of Mr. Hosbole’s comments that the two BJP leaders were sent to Lucknow. The team met with the Chief Minister, senior party leaders, ministers and MPs and forwarded comments to central management. Sources said that for better coordination between the government and the party, regular meetings will be held. BJP chairman JP Nadda is expected to visit UP next month to oversee efforts to repair the structure and functioning of the party. However, officially, BJP leaders maintain that Yogi Adityanath’s government was successful in controlling the second wave of Covid. “In five weeks @myogiadityanath’s Uttar Pradesh reduced the new daily case count by 93%… Remember this is a state with a population of over 20 Cr. could not manage a 1.5 Cr city, Yogiji managed quite efficiently “BL Santosh tweeted after returning to Delhi. The UP government’s handling of infections has been criticized on social media, particularly when images of bodies floating in the Ganga River or buried in shallow graves next to it made headlines in India and abroad. . There have been reports that MPs and party MPs have made public their complaints against their own government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos