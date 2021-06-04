Can Boris Johnson Fix Britain’s Rail System?



Boris Johnson

Image Credit: Gulf News



My father loved to tell a story that during the last days of WWII he was traveling through England and then working for the Department of Supply, ensuring that agricultural produce, mainly food for war rationing got where it should be. And that meant traveling through England by train.

If you’ve traveled to North London before, the Cheshire town of Crewe is where train passengers change to Manchester, Liverpool or North Wales. And it was in Crewe that my father’s story took place. As he relates, a group of soldiers were playing cards and there was a large amount of banknotes in play on the table. The lights in the waiting room suddenly went out, there was a growl and then a scream. When the lights came back on, a soldier had his hand impaled on the banknotes with a dagger, stopped in his attempt to steal the money by the swift actions of another player.

I thought about it as I walked through Crewe on the train to London. The railway industry still dominates the city, its local League One club in the third tier of English football is known as The Railwaymen, and there is an intricate network of sidings at Central Station where dozens old trains, rolling stock, engines all in the liveries of ancient incarnations of British rail systems now stand in homage to the train as a mode of transport.

Successive governments since World War II have tried to fix the British rail system, whether by cutting thousands of miles of track and closing hundreds of stations, nationalizing the railway under a large British Rail umbrella, or by selling parts to franchise operations. twenty years ago, in a disastrous policy that saw only shareholders rewarded as rail services dwindled and ticket prices skyrocketed.

Booking a train ticket in England is now a complicated matter more complex than booking a flight, requiring you to carefully monitor when traveling, which train provider you may be using, and to make sure you don’t accidentally get lost in them. first class coaches. For example, I had planned to travel from London to Glasgow. A one-way trip during off-peak hours booked at least a week in advance would cost 104 (540 Dh). I flew for 39.

Regular commuters to London face an annual seasonal pass cost of up to 5,000 with limited seats and overcrowded trains, or when rail union collective action stops service because franchises want the driver is solely responsible for ensuring that the train doors are closed and the passengers are all on board.

Last week it was the turn of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to try to fix the broken train service. Broken? Yes, my return trip from London was initially delayed by an hour due to an unruly passenger on a train in Watford who delayed all train services from Euston, then a signal failure further delayed service by from Northampton.

The government said its massive overhaul would improve the situation for long-suffering passengers.

Instead of British Rail, which died with the franchise spin-off, Great British Railways will now set train times and ticket prices as well as manage the rail infrastructure.

I’m a big fan of rail, but for too long passengers haven’t had the level of service they deserve, Johnson said. By creating Great British Railways and investing in the future of the network, this government will provide a rail system of which the country can be proud.

As it stands, UK passengers have the highest price per kilometer in Europe. Indeed, one of the fallacious arguments used by many Brexit supporters to push to leave the EU was that Brussels was preventing proper reform of the UK rail system.

This was overkill, given that train travel across the EU is generally cheap, efficient and always on time! I must hasten to add that Luxembourg yes, it is small but nevertheless became the first country in Europe to make all public transport free. Yes, you read that right. ALL public transport is free.

The government has also pledged to give an additional $ 1 billion to Transport for London (TfL) to cover operational costs for the rest of the year. But there are strings attached. TfL should actively strive to run London Underground trains without train guards, with the driver alone responsible for ensuring trains run safely. It’s hard enough trying to run a train above ground with just one train conductor, can you imagine how hard it will be to run a crowded metro train at rush hour with just the driver ? Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, is grateful for the extra money, but says hell is fighting tooth and nail against the idea of ​​an individual train.

As it stands, the UK government has also committed to building HS2 a high speed rail link between London and Birmingham first, then to Manchester and Leeds and other northern cities. The price to date is 100 billion and is increasing day by day, the first trains will not run until 2028 and a good part of the possible investment will have to be recovered from the passengers.

HS2 will cut travel times between London and Birmingham to just over an hour. It’s great for commuters, but after Covid-19 there are now fewer people making train trips to or from offices as work from home has taken hold.

And with HS2 to fund, is that a reason critics are already saying that Johnsons Great British Railways’ plan will go without adequate funding, a prerequisite for an efficient rail system, like you will find on the continent.