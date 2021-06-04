Shruti Haasan Says She Was Called Chudail For Wearing Black Lipstick: Witches Are Bad So I Love It | Entertainment News





Shruti Haasan said she got called names like chudail (witch) for wearing black lipstick. However, she considers it the biggest compliment.

Shruti Haasan responded to criticism she received for wearing black lipstick in photos posted on Instagram. She said she had called herself chudail (witch) for her look but considers it the biggest compliment.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti said, I didn’t wear that black lipstick so you can put that gold star on your newsletter from me. I did it because I wanted to do it. She added that while she wouldn’t randomly put on black lipstick, she wouldn’t hesitate if the mood called for it.

Shruti said that she liked the Gothic subculture and did not consider being called chudail (witch) in a negative way. I grew up idolizing and I love the whole metal scene, I love the goth subculture. I love all this aesthetic. I get comments like what happened to you you look like chudail and i say ok yeah that’s good … that’s cool because witches are bad so i love it. She went on to say that she considers it the biggest compliment because she aspires to be a rock and roll witch.

In 2009, Shruti made his Bollywood debut with Luck, opposite Imran Khan. She has since worked in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. Its most recent release was the Telugu audience drama Vakeel Saab. The last Hindi film she was seen in was The Power, opposite Vidyut Jammwal, which got a direct digital release on Zee5.

Before Covid-19 restrictions blocked filming, Shruti was filming Prabhas star Salaar and a web series. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she spoke about returning to work amid the pandemic and said she had no choice as she is under financial constraints like everyone else. I have my limits. I don’t have my mum or dad to help me, she said.

