“A lovable China”: why does Xi Jinping go back on the diplomacy of “wolf fighters”?

Finding of failure? Self-criticism? Purely rhetorical communication operation? On Wednesday, June 2, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China that China should seek a peaceful foreign policy. This sounds like a questioning of the diplomacy of wolf fighters, these Chinese diplomats criticized for their statements deemed aggressive and often slanderous. This behavior has led to antagonisms with many countries and lasting damage to his country’s image on the world stage.

The Chinese president called on communist officials and state media to work to build a more reliable, kind and respectable of the country, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, of which the BBC is echoing. How does he plan to do it? By improving its international communication and expanding a circle of friendly countries which has shrunk over the past two years.

It is necessary to make friends, unite and gain the trust of the majority and continuously relax the circle of our friends, Xi Jinping said, according to Xinhua. China must become open and self-confident, but also modest and humble in his communication with the outside world, he added. Party propaganda organizations must make it clear that Beijing does not want nothing other than the happiness of the Chinese people, the happiness of mankind and prosperity for everyone, he said again.

Political manipulation

These statements by Xi Jinping come as China’s relations with a number of world powers show increasing tension. This is evident with the United States, of course, but also with Japan, Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, to name a few.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not helped China heal its diplomatic relations. Quite the contrary. Recently, the thesis of the laboratory accident as a possible origin of the spread of the coronavirus, was revived in the United States. Beijing obviously did not like it and accused Washington of political manipulation and of transfer of responsibilities.

Other issues that have seriously tarnished China’s image include the massive confinement and persecution of the Ughurs in Xinjiang, denounced as genocide by the Biden administration, as well as the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement Hong Kong. Not to mention that the arrogant declarations of the warrior wolves to defend these two Beijing policies have further degraded the soft power of the Middle Empire, even though Xi Jinping and the Party want to put forward the Chinese solution, a model supposed to surpass liberal democracies ineffective and and decline.

Xi Jinping also asked Chinese diplomats to do everything to convey a positive and open image of the country. This discourse is directly opposed to the so-called wolf fighters strategy which consists in encouraging these diplomats to be aggressive, even if it means propagating fake news and defame its international adversaries, especially on social networks, to defend Chinese propaganda against Western political models.

Internal Party struggle?

These statements by the supreme Chinese leader are surprising, not to say even unprecedented since the Beijing communists came to power in 1949. Because they seem to be understood as a regular self-criticism. They seem to reflect the bankruptcy of wolf war diplomacy, a policy which, in fact, has often triggered reactions exactly the opposite of those expected by Beijing. Rather than being intimidated and giving in, those targeted by wolf fighters found themselves strengthened in confidence and received the declared support of thousands of their compatriots, it is noted.

Beyond an apparent observation of failure, how to interpret this turn on the 180 degree wing? Did Xi Jinping make these statements in line with internal Party politics? It is indeed a crucial year for him, who seeks to clear the path to the 20th CPC Congress in the fall of 2022. On this occasion, he must remain in power for a third five-year term since the start of Deng Xiaoping’s reforms. in the 1980s. This road is not a long calm river and the number one Chinese must constantly maneuver to disarm the factions of the Party which do not appreciate its policy of confrontation with the United States and the West in general, and which denounce all the dangers of a new cold war.

It will be necessary to observe closely what will happen in the coming weeks or months within the country’s governing bodies, because some recent signs have revealed a certain nervousness at Zhongnanhai, the residence of the high dignitaries of the Chinese regime, which borders the city. forbidden in the heart of Beijing.

Medal of July 1

We may therefore have to wait for clarifications. The tone has really been raised in recent months, especially with the United States. Xi Jinping’s beautiful speech may have already been heard by Joe Biden’s administration. Will it be followed up? Chinese diplomats with wolf-fighting speeches were not removed from their posts. Many international observers therefore remain suspicious and await concrete action. Especially a few weeks of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 and seven months of the next Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing in February 2022.

The celebrations of this centenary are carefully marked. First, study sessions and trainings on the history of the Party. Combining the consolidation and deepening of the achievements on the theme Staying true to the initial commitment and keeping the mission in mind, education on the history of the Party will concern all members of the CPC. These study sessions and training are scheduled throughout this year 2021, guiding Party members and cadres to study the history of the CCP, understand its ideas, take action. in a concrete way and perform new holes.

Second, celebrations will be organized. On behalf of the Central Committee, a big meeting will be held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi Jinping, who is also Chairman of the Central Military Commission, to deliver speech important.

Third, July 1 Medal selection and presentation activities as well as national recognition will take place. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, this medal will be awarded to Party members who have made outstanding contributions to the Party as well as precious spiritual wealth. Xi Jinping will issue certificates and award medals. It remains to be seen if all these festivities will take place and on schedule.

By Pierre-Antoine Donnet

