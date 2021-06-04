Morning Summary 04 June 2021





India has seen significant improvement in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to clean energy, urban development and health in 2020, according to the NITI Aayogs 2020 SDG Index. However, there has been a significant decline in the areas of industry, innovation and infrastructure as well as decent work and economic growth. The response from the Foreign Office (MEA) came shortly before it became known that Mr. Choksi is likely to remain in Dominica detention for a few more weeks, with the next hearing due around July 1. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday to discuss the US announcement on how it would split the first 25 million doses of vaccine out of the 80 million of doses they had pledged to share by the end of June. It is not yet clear what the specific allocation will be for India. India could face another wave of coronavirus if the population indulges in the current decline in cases, warned Senior Scientific Advisor (PSA) K. VijayRaghavan, while US Presidential Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said a key lesson was that evidence-based advice was needed from the country’s health officials and political leaders. The two advisers took part in a special on Indo-American health cooperation hosted by the Washington-based United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum. The decision to divide MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) salary payments by caste categories was taken on the advice of the Ministry of Finance in order to assess and highlight the benefits of budget spending in favor of of listed castes and tribes, Rural Development Secretary NN Sinha saidThe HinduThursday. He said this should not result in any delay in payment of salaries or change for beneficiaries if the processes were properly put in place, and added that there was no plan to focus MGNREGA solely on the districts. with high population SC and ST. The protesting farmers plan to observe the first anniversary of the introduction of three controversial farm reform ordinances like Sampurna Kranti Divas, or Total Revolution Day, echoing Jayaprakash Narayans’ historic unrest slogans 47 years ago . Farmer groups will burn copies of the laws on Saturday in front of the homes and offices of BJP leaders, according to a statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay responded to the notice of presentation sent to him by the Center on Thursday. Mr. Bandyophyay, who works as chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, received an advisory from the Center under the Disaster Management Act on May 31. The Supreme Court on Thursday found a rule from the Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE) that prohibited students from changing or correcting their names on council certificates, on the basis of a presumption that this would affect administrative efficiency , far from social realities and even absurd. India’s latest abstention on a resolution on Palestine at the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) is not a new position, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry. Indian officials expect at least 25 more athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by the end of June and the contingent to return with at least 10 Games medals.

