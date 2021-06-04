PM Imran praises CDA for economic recovery





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday praised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday, saying it had come a long way after it nearly went bankrupt when the PTI-led government took over the country.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote: “Our economic recovery and the success of our construction policy are showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing.”

Our economic recovery and the success of our construction policy showing results in different sectors. Pak is changing. A near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.8 billion in 2017, will close this financial year with Rs73 billion in surplus and Rs 26 billion already in accounts. Well done to the CDA team.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said CDA was on the verge of bankruptcy and had a deficit of 5.8 billion rupees in 2017, now had a surplus of 73 billion rupees and already had 26 billion rupees in its accounts. accounts.

Once financial stability is achieved, it is time to accelerate Islamabad’s transformation into a model city, with priority given to reforms and restructuring. Other mega-cities can also become autonomous economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency and innovation.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021

The prime minister said it was time for the government to transform Islamabad into a model city, with priority on reform and restructuring.

“Other mega-cities can also become autonomous economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency and innovation,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan concluded the thread by posting a graphic showing the transformation of CDA over the years.

The transformation of CDA: pic.twitter.com/WtEBqrHsgA

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos