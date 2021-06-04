How elite Turkish students stood up to the state

The appointment of a new rector linked to the ruling party has sparked large protests at a major university in Istanbul. From inside Turkey.

I don’t feel safe in this country anymore, I don’t think I like it. I dream of leaving this place as soon as possible, said AlaraSurer, 19, as he watched people in Dostluk (Friendship) Park in Istanbul.

Surer, a student at the private University of Bogazici, one of the country’s most prestigious higher education institutions, has been feeling bitter since the political clashes that erupted on campus earlier this year. In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Melih Bulu, a member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power in Turkey between 2002 and 2015, as rector of Bogazici. The decision shocked many students, who first expressed their displeasure on social media and then through protests on campus.

Campus under siege

A collective statement from academics pointed out that this was the first time that a rector had been appointed outside the university, rather than by election, since the period of Turkey’s military dictatorship in the 1980s. not whether Bulu is still a member of the AKP, but he is said to have strong ties to the party.

Alara Surer.

This is the continuation of undemocratic practices that have increased in volume in Turkey since 2016, the statement said. We do not accept this practice which clearly violates the academic independence, scientific freedom and democratic values ​​of our universities.

As protests spread to other locations in Turkey, police entered the Bogazici campus to effectively place it under siege, while the Istanbul governor’s office attempted to ban further protests. based on COVID-19 restrictions.

Police officers with riot shields lined up at the main gates of the university and students were asked to show ID to enter campus.

I had never seen so many police officers in my life, said Surer, who is an undergraduate psychology student.

On February 4, Ata Murat Kalkan, a 21-year-old Turkish literature student, participated in a protest on campus.

Police kicked me and an officer hit me with his gun, Kalkan said, adding that he suffered injuries that left him unable to walk for several days. My leg got stuck in between [riot] Shields.

A month later, Kalkan told Inside Turkey that he had been arrested and detained. During this time, he said the police had cursed him and used homophobic slurs and other slurs.

The police are allowed to beat us, beat us with their shields and handcuff our hands behind our backs, but we are forced to see a judge when we push their shields back in self-defense, said Kalkan, who is now on probation. and subject to a ban on foreign travel.

Surer said more than 50 of his acquaintances were beaten or arrested during a demonstration on February 1, a figure confirmed by reports from BBC Turkish and the BirGun newspaper.

They wouldn’t let us out of the school gates. I saw the cops with their guns, she said. They were confronting students with backpacks with guns as big as me. It was quite shocking to see.

The ancestor Murat Kalkan.

Academic freedoms compromised

Bogazici academics who spoke to Inside Turkey mostly agree that systemic crackdown has been underway at Turkish universities since 2015. A staff member who wished to remain anonymous said if Turkish universities were not Foreign to undemocratic practices, the recent protests stem from a unique culture of Bogazici, a university proud of its independence.

The first prerequisite for being a university is being able to make decisions for yourself, the academic said. Bogazici has a very strong student relations office, there are boards and commissions that include retired staff and have a say in the internal affairs of the school, and no one who is part of the mechanisms. is not too assertive with their authority. This culture is the result of an autonomy mechanism created over the decades.

Protests in Bogazici escalated in late January over an argument over a student art exhibit that included a drawing of Muslim holy sites adorned with LGBT Pride flags. The exhibition was denounced by the Islamic University Society, leading to a criminal investigation and the arrest of four students who were denounced as perverts by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Two of the four were subsequently charged with inciting hatred and insulting religious values.

Nazlican Dogan, 25, who is training as a teacher in Bogazici, was pictured on February 1 atop the university gates holding a pride flag. She told Inside Turkey that the LGBT community is constantly subjected to violence and hate speech.

We are trying to face a government of hate, ”Dogan said, explaining that universities previously provided a safe space for LGBT people. The protests against Bulus’ appointment were an attempt to be free in the future, for a life where [our existence] is not questioned.

One of Bulus’ first acts as rector was to shut down the LGBT society in Bogazici and dissolve the School Board on the Prevention of Sexual Abuse.

Everything that is done in Bogazici is consistent with Bulus’ political identity, Surer said.

Gamze Toprak.

Will the protests continue?

Nationally, more than 500 people have been arrested in 38 cities during protests, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry. Gamze Toprak, a 21-year-old activist, was arrested during a protest in Istanbul on February 1. She told Inside Turkey that she had been brought to justice and sentenced to house arrest. [almost] without even seeing a judge. Toprak said she was not given a chance to speak in court before the judge made a decision.

Ordered to wear an ankle tag, Toprak said she was unable to even take out the trash or go to the grocery store for several weeks.

There was 100 square meters of space allotted to me, and I got a call from Ankara telling me to come back there if I ever left. They threatened to send officers otherwise, she said.

Toprak removed his ankle tag on March 8 to participate in a night march for International Women’s Day in Taksim Square in Istanbul.

Homes have always been prisons for women, so taking off my ankle monitor was one way of saying, women will never be confined to homes, she said. It meant telling the government, you are overriding our will and imprisoning us, then we will override your laws.

Nighttime raids on the homes of protesters have been among the most controversial responses to the protests.

I fell asleep in jeans and sweaters most nights because the police can raid your house at 4 a.m., Kalkan said.

A report by the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TIHV) estimated that 801 people were ill-treated or tortured during home raids and police interventions during the protests in Bogazici. A total of 11 people were arrested, including 228 released on probation and 29 placed under house arrest.Two others were arrested for social media posts and six journalists were injured while reporting the incidents.

Arman Cagan Yazici, the lawyer for one of the detained students, told Inside Turkey that many of those arrested were subjected to violence while making statements.

[The police]carried out home raids with automatic weapons, special operations teams at midnight, demolishing doors and walls. They would put eight, nine students on the floor at a time and handcuff their hands behind their backs while stepping on them. The real consequence of violating a protest ban is being called to testify by a prosecutor, either by a police notice or by a phone call, Yazicid said.

Surersa said the police crackdown was followed by threats from other parts of society. There was a crowd in front of our school calling for sharia and jihad. I thought they would attack us with knives and bats, she said. I received death threats in Arabic on my social networks[and]some of my friends have closed their accounts because of it. We were described as pagans against whom people had to defend their religion at all costs.

While the experience has made Surer question whether she wants to stay in Turkey, Kalkan believes the protesters will continue to resist.

We used to see this in movies, but we normalized it after experiencing it ourselves, he said. We realized how strong we were.

Mr. Murathas been working as a documentary photographer since 2010 in locations in Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Europe and Antarctica. He contributes regularly to Inside Turkey, where this articleoriginally appeared.