Dismissed by Jokowi, the commissioner of KPAI “Swimming in the pool makes pregnant” lodges a complaint in cassation





Jakarta – Former Commissioner Indonesian Child Welfare Commission (KPAI) Sitti Hikmawatty appealed the decision of the Jakarta State High Administrative Court (PT TUN). The upper house declared the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Sitti’s dismissal was correct and did not violate general principles of good governance. “Regarding the decision of the Jakarta State Administrative Court number 122 / G / 2020 / PTUN.JKT, dated January 7, 2021 regarding the dispute concerning the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 43 / P of 2020 regarding the disrespectful dismissal of members of the Indonesian Child Welfare Commission for the period 2017-2022 which was established in Jakarta on April 24, 2020, on behalf of Dr Sitti Hikmawatty SST MPd, is a decision which is not still valid or has no permanent legal force because it is still within the time limit to appeal, “Sitti’s lawyer Feizal Syahmenan told reporters on Friday (4/6/2021). The regulations on court proceedings in cassation can be found in Article 131 of Law No. 5 of 1986 on the State Administrative Court. In addition, it also refers to Article 55 paragraph (2) jo. Article 46 paragraph (1) of Law No. 14 of 1985 on the Supreme Court. “Parties who do not agree with the decision of the State Administrative Court (in matters of information and location determination dispute) and / or the decision of the High Court of the TUN can appeal, within a maximum of 14 days after legal notification of the decision, “he said. The Indonesian Child Protection Defense Team, as Sitti Hikmawatty’s lawyer, also filed a cassation appeal on June 2, 2021 at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). “On the grounds that the judgments of the judges of the PT TUN Jakarta were wrong to decide this case and what was correct and correct were the considerations of the judges in the decision of the administrative court of Jakarta number 122 / G / 2020 / PTUN.JKT, in date January 7, 2021, “he said. The case began when Sitti’s statement about the potential for pregnancy if a woman swims in the same pool as a man went viral. Sitti was then examined by the Ethics Council set up by KPAI. The result is a recommendation in the form of a dishonorable dismissal as a member of KPAI. Presidency of the Ethics Council of the former constitutional judge I Dewa Gede Palguna. Sitti did not accept it and filed a complaint with the Jakarta Administrative Court. As a result, the Jakarta Administrative Court granted the lawsuit. The Jakarta Administrative Court overturns the presidential decree. By decision of the Jakarta Administrative Court, Jokowi did not accept it and filed an appeal. As a result, the appeal committee turned the situation around by winning over the chairman. “Announcing the decision of the Jakarta State Administrative Court number 122 / G / 2020 / PTUN.JKT, dated January 7, 2021, which was requested on appeal, and RULING YOURSELF. Dismissing the plaintiff / appellant’s case, ”said panel chair Kadar Slamet with member Mohamad Husein Rozarius and Santer Sitorus. See also the video: KPAI Commissioner Sitti Hikmawatty apologizes for “pregnancy in the pool” [Gambas:Video 20detik] (asp / haf)

