Meituan founder donates $ 2.3 billion stake as probe persists





Meituan founder Wang Xing donated $ 2.3 billion stake in Chinese food delivery giant to his own philanthropic foundation, joining other internet billionaires in giving back to Beijing repression of the technological sector. Meituan's chief executive officer transferred 57.3 million shares to the organization, the company said in a document filed Thursday evening. This is about a tenth of the billionaire's stake in the company, worth HK $ 17.6 billion ($ 2.27 billion) based on its latest close. The stock slipped more than 3% at the start of Friday's session. Meituan is grappling with an investigation by China's antitrust watchdog, as part of a larger campaign to curb the growing influence of internet giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. In April, Tencent founder Pony Ma pledged $ 7.7 billion to cure societal ailments and lift China's countryside out of poverty, echoing Xi Jinping's priorities as Beijing tightens its grip on the sector. Wang's largesse will go to education and science, also echoing national priorities for accelerating technological innovation. The surprise move coincides with speculation about the billionaire's fate after Wang uploaded a classic poem about the book burning during the Qin Dynasty, which some have interpreted as veiled criticism of Beijing. The entrepreneur deleted it a few days later and clarified that he was using the poem in reference to the company's competitors. Read more: 1,100-year-old poem cost Meituan CEO billions "The changes regarding Wang Xing's interest in Meituan shares represent a personal asset allocation decision that was made for philanthropic considerations," the company said in a statement. "This decision does not reflect any change in his dedication to Meituan's business." Meituan is awaiting the outcome of an investigation that began in April into alleged violations of antitrust laws. Financial regulators then imposed sweeping restrictions on its fintech operations, alongside those of peers like Didi. At the same time, renewed scrutiny of the processing of its delivery riders has added to concerns that regulators could step in to demand business changes, eroding profitability. Yet some investors are betting that the crackdown on local tech giants could run out of steam, leaving stock valuations of some of the big companies at attractive levels. While an investigation into billionaire Jack Ma's empire, covering Alibaba and Ant Group Co., took three to four months, a second round of investigations into companies such as Tencent and Meituan could proceed more quickly. This suggests that the regulatory cycle could end as major industry players have come to an agreement on what needs to be done, according to Hyomi Jie at Fidelity International Ltd., whose consumer equity funds in China oversee $ 7.3 billion in assets. Read more: Chinese tech crackdown comes to an end, top fund manager says Wang last week unveiled better-than-expected results and decided to reassure investors, triggering a rally in the company's shares. He detailed plans to address the government's concerns about its business practices, pledged to work with regulators and improve its compliance standards. The company has also pledged to provide insurance for millions of its delivery drivers – many of whom work part-time and lack proper benefits – and has started reforming its commissions. scheme with the aim of reducing costs for partner restaurants. Meituan said in his Thursday filing that 9.35 million shares of the transferred stake had already been offered to an unspecified third party. Read more: Meituan explodes as CEO tackles competition concerns

