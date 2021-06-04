On World Environment Day, Pakistan Presents Ecosystem Restoration





On Saturday June 5, Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program. IPS examines the country’s progress in ecosystem restoration, which is this year’s theme for World Environment Day

KARACHI, June 4, 2021 (IPS) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured that all foreign dignitaries visiting the country get their hands dirty. Equipped with a shovel and a watering can, they are invited to plant a tree for one of the largest reforestation initiatives in the world, the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program or TBTTP.

TBTTP is one of a series of “nature-based solutions” to tackle the climate change crisis. Other initiatives include increasing the share of renewable energies in the energy mix to 60% by 2030 and contributing to the preservation of the environment of national parks. In addition, Pakistan has provided more than 85,000 green jobs (which will grow to 100,000 by the end of the year) thanks to a green stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19.

These strategies fit perfectly with this year’s World Environment Day (WED) theme of Ecosystem Restoration (RE) as Pakistan prepares to host, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the event tomorrow, June 5.

“This WED is of global significance as it launches the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 20212030 with a focus on reversing the loss of natural ecosystems to fight climate crises”, Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of Climate Change and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, told IPS.

“We hope to lead the world towards climate change mitigation as well as ecosystem restoration,” Aslam said via Whats App.

“Pakistan’s environmental program has been validated and our role in ecosystem restoration has been accepted,” Muhammad Irfan Tariq, director general of environment and climate change at the ministry, told IPS by phone from Islamabad. Pakistan Climate Change (MoCC). He was referring to the TBTTP, which aims to target one million hectares of forest restoration by 2023.

“We are not doing this for the show,” Prime Minister Khan said, referring to the TBTTP. “We are doing this to leave behind a better country for our future generations. The biggest impact of climate change is that it will affect our future generation, ”he said addressing a TBTTP program last week.

Incidentally, Pakistan contributes less than one percent of global emissions, but it is among the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Building a relationship with nature

Environmentalist Vaqar Zakaria, however, has remained cautious about the methods employed by the government, saying “greenwashing done in the name of restoration” cannot bring back “bees and birds.”

But there must be something right about TBTTP as Saudi Arabia recently announced plans to plant 10 billion trees over the next decades to reduce carbon emissions and tackle pollution and land degradation. .

Yet Zakaria prefers protection to restoration.

“Better to protect because nature will heal itself,” he said, explaining that restoration required sophisticated techniques and had to be done with caution. “The right trees have to be grown in the right place,” said Zakaria, who spends hours in nature reestablishing her “connection with nature,” told IPS by phone from Islamabad. He believes that it is only after spending time outdoors that “our hearts will be there and can guide our future decisions.”

Perhaps this is the reason why the government is implementing the Protected Areas Initiative (PAI), to “rebalance” humanity’s relationship with nature, as Aslam pointed out, with plans aiming to increase Pakistan’s terrestrial and marine protected areas to 15% and 10% by 2023 respectively.

“Our national parks have already grown from 30 to 45 in number,” said the minister.

Recharge aquifers

Recharge Pakistan is a project in which the government, together with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) -Pakistan, is building a water reservoir that aims to benefit 10 million people.

“The focus is on building Pakistan’s resilience to climate change in areas of water stress,” said Hammad Naqi Khan, Managing Director of WWF-Pakistan. In addition to increasing water storage capacity, the project aims to restore the wetland ecosystem.

“But more importantly, it will directly benefit over 10 million people (or five percent) of the Pakistani population and indirectly 20 million people in 50 vulnerable districts of Pakistan,” Khan told IPS.

Minister Aslam stressed that these are not just plans, but are in fact implemented with “a strong performance to show on the ground”.

Simi Kamal, chairman and CEO of Karachi-based think tank Hisaar Foundation, which focuses on water, food and livelihood security, said: It was “still too early to see any results ”in the project but that it should“ be a huge program to have a visible impact ”.

Fortunately, the one-year project preparation phase has been approved by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Pakistan will be able to conduct feasibility studies for the site and prepare a detailed proposal.

“Beyond the currently underfunded GCF, there is an urgent need for developed countries to establish a truly ambitious climate reparations financing mechanism to provide assistance for adaptation projects and build resilience in many developing regions facing the impacts. potentially serious consequences of climate change, ”A. Karim Ahmed, board member of the Washington DC-based World Science and Environment Council, told IPS via email.

Carbon Blue

Another feather in Pakistan’s hat is a comprehensive assessment on blue carbon (carbon stored in coastal and marine ecosystems) that was recently completed.

“Conserving, rehabilitating and managing blue carbon ecosystems can provide one-third of the economic mitigation needed through 2030,” climate change expert Hadika Jamshaid told IPS via What’s App.

Among coastal wetlands, mangroves offer enormous potential for carbon sequestration. “Pakistan has been extremely successful in expanding its mangrove plantation,” said Tariq, general manager of environment and climate change at MoCC.

Pakistan has the world’s seventh largest mangrove forest in Sindh, located along the Arabian Sea coast in the swamps of the Indus Delta, and comprising some 667,000 hectares.

But in the absence of data, this blue carbon remains excluded from both the reported mitigation potential and tax benefits for Pakistan.

“Protecting these forests can help Pakistan reach the country’s NDCs [nationally determined contributions]Jamshaid said, expressing his support for MoCC in the process of reviewing and implementing its NDC document.

Meanwhile, under the TBTTP, the central government will plant mangroves on 40,000 hectares, of which 15,000 hectares have already been planted, Riaz Wagan, chief forest conservator of Sindh province, told IPS.

In addition, the government of Sindh, under a public-private partnership model, is doing its part to restore ecosystems. He signed an agreement with Indus Delta Capital Private Limited under the Delta Blue Carbon to plant and protect mangroves on 350,000 hectares, said Wagan, who is also leading this REDD + project on the mangroves of the Indus Delta.

