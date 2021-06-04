Leveraging Technology to Make Governance Transparent, Accountable and Hassle-Free: PM Modi









ANI |

Update: 04 June 2021 12:48 IS

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the work of the Center over the past seven years, emphasizing the decisive steps taken to eradicate corruption and establish transparency and accountability in governance.

In a tweet, he shared a link to his website which explained the “Vikas Yatras” and “spirit of service” of the Modi government.

“The Narendra Modi government has leveraged technology at all levels to make governance transparent, accountable and hassle-free,” the prime minister tweeted on Friday, with a link.

He added: “The Modi government is ensuring that building trust between people becomes the cornerstone of its governance.

The related article, titled “Bringing an Era of Transparency to New India,” said that every aspect of governance, which has been deeply affected by corruption, is being cleaned up by the sustained action of Narendra Modi’s government.

“Leveraging Vishwa’s honesty, technology, good governance practices and trust in the Indian citizen, the Modi government continues to lead one surgical strike after another against corruption,” it read.

He highlighted several measures taken by the Center in recent years, including laws such as the chit funds law and the law on the prohibition of unregulated deposit systems aimed at protecting the poor from investing. of their savings in fraudulent schemes, and the RERA law to protect the rights of households. buyers.

He also pointed out that the Black Money Act, the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, the Benami Transactions Act and the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) were “tough anti-black money laws”.

“The faceless appraisal system and the faceless appeals system have been introduced into the income tax appraisal process to ensure a completely fair appraisal of ordinary man’s taxes,” he said. -he declares.

He added that through the implementation of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile (JAM Trinity), the benefits of government programs are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by bypassing the middlemen. (ANI)







