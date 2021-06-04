Politics
WILL SELF: Boris Johnson’s Empty Theater
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all about the theater – just like his resurrected carrier strike group
There is something oddly fuzzy about the Prime Minister, isn’t there? I mean, I’ve been close and quite personal to him on a number of occasions, and still can’t help but see him with some kind of blurry nimbus surrounding his roly-poly outline like he’s one of these newborns covered with a lot of vernix. It is widely said that her undressing is a deliberate affectation like the smoking of Harold Wilson’s pipe. Privately, the Labor and so-called Socialist Prime Minister smoked Havanas but can we really believe that, left to himself, Johnson’s headdress becomes immaculate and his clothes sharp? Sure, Tony Blair was beautifully groomed, but that didn’t stop him from destroying his entire file by getting involved in a chimerical and criminal alien escapade.
A fortnight ago, Johnson appeared on the deck of the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, looking oddly presidential in a navy blue zip-up windbreaker, complete with a round patch with the symbol of the new Carrier Strike Group, under which was the legend embroidered in gold thread PREMIER MINISTER. This is not the first time he has donned a jacket with his job description written on it, he received a Royal Navy weather jacket in the same way when he visited a submarine base in 2019. But it wasn’t a simple walk, and arguably, his attempt at A Port Martial Show, as opposed to his normal sprezzatura, suggests that he might realize that this deployment could be the climax of his own. power and immunity conferred by the vaccine to criticism.
Of course, there is a world between the diplomatic theater and a bloody war that has claimed thousands, if not millions of lives, but if Karl Marx understood one thing correctly, it is the grotesque nature of the story. There’s a sort of crusading vibe for the kids at the Carrier Strike Group: a pipe-dreaming attempt to eclipse the rising power in the east with a deliberately picayune display. The Queen Elizabeth may be huge, but she has more American fighters on board than British fighters, while she is accompanied by one of their destroyers, as well as a Dutch frigate, as she cruises through. the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal and in the south. China Sea.
If the purpose of all of this is to shake the sabers, it is patently ridiculous, and if it is to increase Sino-British trade, it seems just as absurd. Britain has long used its armed forces as a death metal sales force, but it hardly seems credible that another country would want to pay the entry price of $ 3 billion per carrier required to strut and s’ worrying on the world stage in such a ridiculous way. The use of the aircraft carrier to bomb the remaining Islamic State positions in former Iraq is simply a reminder of the tragedy before this farce, while visits to China’s neighbors will do nothing to impress Xi Jinping , whose behavior towards the former British citizens of Hong Kong, the Uyghurs, and the Chinese people in general besides, shows that in matters of peaceful trade as much as of aggressive diplomacy, he holds all the trump cards. Truly, if the Johnson government wanted to fly the flag, it would have been better to load the carriers’ holds with doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, then shoot volleys of loaded hypodermics at the citizens of medically compromised countries the carrier passes by.
Granted, it would be somewhat analogous to the French gunboat the Conrads Heart of Darkness narrator sees shelled into the impenetrable African jungle, but imperialism has always been that way: both vicious and unnecessary. One thing that will not escape the Chinese leader whose mind is as tailor-made as his costumes is that the Carrier Strike Group will be heading to China on the day some brave souls are calling on Weibo and other Chinese social media the May 35. (Until, that is, the police come and smash their doors.) It’s the 22nd anniversary of the brutal crackdown by pro-democracy Chinese protesters in Tiananmen Square; and it is often pointed out that while the Chinese have a strange disrespect for the physical evidence of the past, they indeed retain very long memories when it comes to affronts to the sense of national pride of the celestial realms ( and later materialists).
So the sight of the Union Jack and many happy tars reminds their minds of infamies such as the aftermath of the Boxer Rebellion, and before that, the Opium War, both of which are interspersed with what the Chinese call the century of humiliation ‘. Forcing a country to become junkies in order to boost trade is a pretty shabby extension of diplomacy in other ways when the last time a British Navy ship got it wrong in waters that China considers to be hers (HMS Albion in 2018), it sparked a fury that ended with many humble pies being eaten in the mess. I guess the Prime Minister’s only clear advantage in this regard is that his shtick slob turns crumbs into a fashion accessory.
What do you think? Have your say on this and more by emailing [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]