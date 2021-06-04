WILL SELF: Boris Johnson’s Empty Theater

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all about the theater – just like his resurrected carrier strike group

There is something oddly fuzzy about the Prime Minister, isn’t there? I mean, I’ve been close and quite personal to him on a number of occasions, and still can’t help but see him with some kind of blurry nimbus surrounding his roly-poly outline like he’s one of these newborns covered with a lot of vernix. It is widely said that her undressing is a deliberate affectation like the smoking of Harold Wilson’s pipe. Privately, the Labor and so-called Socialist Prime Minister smoked Havanas but can we really believe that, left to himself, Johnson’s headdress becomes immaculate and his clothes sharp? Sure, Tony Blair was beautifully groomed, but that didn’t stop him from destroying his entire file by getting involved in a chimerical and criminal alien escapade.

A fortnight ago, Johnson appeared on the deck of the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, looking oddly presidential in a navy blue zip-up windbreaker, complete with a round patch with the symbol of the new Carrier Strike Group, under which was the legend embroidered in gold thread PREMIER MINISTER. This is not the first time he has donned a jacket with his job description written on it, he received a Royal Navy weather jacket in the same way when he visited a submarine base in 2019. But it wasn’t a simple walk, and arguably, his attempt at A Port Martial Show, as opposed to his normal sprezzatura, suggests that he might realize that this deployment could be the climax of his own. power and immunity conferred by the vaccine to criticism.

Of course, there is a world between the diplomatic theater and a bloody war that has claimed thousands, if not millions of lives, but if Karl Marx understood one thing correctly, it is the grotesque nature of the story. There’s a sort of crusading vibe for the kids at the Carrier Strike Group: a pipe-dreaming attempt to eclipse the rising power in the east with a deliberately picayune display. The Queen Elizabeth may be huge, but she has more American fighters on board than British fighters, while she is accompanied by one of their destroyers, as well as a Dutch frigate, as she cruises through. the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal and in the south. China Sea.





If the purpose of all of this is to shake the sabers, it is patently ridiculous, and if it is to increase Sino-British trade, it seems just as absurd. Britain has long used its armed forces as a death metal sales force, but it hardly seems credible that another country would want to pay the entry price of $ 3 billion per carrier required to strut and s’ worrying on the world stage in such a ridiculous way. The use of the aircraft carrier to bomb the remaining Islamic State positions in former Iraq is simply a reminder of the tragedy before this farce, while visits to China’s neighbors will do nothing to impress Xi Jinping , whose behavior towards the former British citizens of Hong Kong, the Uyghurs, and the Chinese people in general besides, shows that in matters of peaceful trade as much as of aggressive diplomacy, he holds all the trump cards. Truly, if the Johnson government wanted to fly the flag, it would have been better to load the carriers’ holds with doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, then shoot volleys of loaded hypodermics at the citizens of medically compromised countries the carrier passes by.

Granted, it would be somewhat analogous to the French gunboat the Conrads Heart of Darkness narrator sees shelled into the impenetrable African jungle, but imperialism has always been that way: both vicious and unnecessary. One thing that will not escape the Chinese leader whose mind is as tailor-made as his costumes is that the Carrier Strike Group will be heading to China on the day some brave souls are calling on Weibo and other Chinese social media the May 35. (Until, that is, the police come and smash their doors.) It’s the 22nd anniversary of the brutal crackdown by pro-democracy Chinese protesters in Tiananmen Square; and it is often pointed out that while the Chinese have a strange disrespect for the physical evidence of the past, they indeed retain very long memories when it comes to affronts to the sense of national pride of the celestial realms ( and later materialists).

So the sight of the Union Jack and many happy tars reminds their minds of infamies such as the aftermath of the Boxer Rebellion, and before that, the Opium War, both of which are interspersed with what the Chinese call the century of humiliation ‘. Forcing a country to become junkies in order to boost trade is a pretty shabby extension of diplomacy in other ways when the last time a British Navy ship got it wrong in waters that China considers to be hers (HMS Albion in 2018), it sparked a fury that ended with many humble pies being eaten in the mess. I guess the Prime Minister’s only clear advantage in this regard is that his shtick slob turns crumbs into a fashion accessory.

