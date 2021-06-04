Politics
Xi Jinping hints at a change in Chinese “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy. But does that mean we’ll see a change in relations with Australia?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be seeking to subdue the more unruly elements of Chinese wolf warrior-style diplomacy.
After several years of a noticeably more assertive change in China’s diplomatic and media tone, often dubbed Wolf Warrior in reference to a Chinese action film, Xi dropped the first clue that the confrontational style needs to be adjusted.
The world’s most powerful politician announced that China must “” strengthen and improve its international propaganda work “in a speech this week at a group study session of the 25-member Chinese leadership group, the Politburo.
But already, analysts suggest that a broader shift in China’s diplomatic style is highly unlikely.
Instead, they argue that Xi is redoubling his efforts to neutralize foreign criticism and expand China’s voice in world affairs.
Chinese “Wolf Warriors” on social networks
Xi’s comment contrasts sharply with the language of some Chinese diplomats, especially those who have used social media accounts to post provocative messages about other countries, including the two main spokespersons Hua Chunying and Zhao Lijian.
In a notable incident last year, Mr Zhao posted an artwork depicting an Australian soldier threatening an Afghan child in reference to the Afghan War Crimes Commission.
The post has been criticized by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “disgusting”, with the federal government calling for the post to be abolished.
Chinese diplomats have also targeted other countries. A Chinese Consul General in Brazil ridiculed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a ‘boy’ and ‘scent hound’ of the United States, in response to Canada’s imposition of Uyghur-related sanctions against China.
AndChinese Ambassador to France once called French academic critical of Beijing a “little thug”.
Xi’s call for a more acceptable image of China also contrasts with the aggressive tone of Beijing’s main state media channel to the outside world, the Global Times.
Despite being an unofficial voice of government, the newspaper has played a disproportionate role in recent years, criticizing Western countries, including Australia, and threatening perceived enemies of the Communist Party.
According to Wu Qiang, an independent Beijing-based political analyst, Xi’s announcement most likely indicates a subtle shift in strategy rather than a complete overhaul.
“I think there might be a small change but the general principle of emphasizing ‘struggle’ in international communication will not change,” he said.
“They realized that their Wolf Warrior strategy failed in some ways, so they started adjusting the ‘art’ of wrestling.”
Xi’s approach dates back to Mao
Chinese Communist leaders have sought to refine and improve the country’s international propaganda efforts since the days of Chairman Mao Zedong, and much of the language Xi expressed was familiar.
He sidestepped all blame for the misperceptions of the Chinese government’s actions, saying instead that the negative impressions were due to foreigners’ lack of understanding.
“We must strengthen the interpretation of the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda, to help people abroad truly recognize the Party’s struggle for the happiness of the Chinese people,” he said.
And to understand why the Communist Party and Marxism work and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good. “
The speech comes after two murderous years for China on the international stage, with critical media coverage of the government’s program of internment and mass re-education for ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, its ruthless political crackdown on China’s pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong and its efforts. to sow doubt on the global pandemic that is starting in Wuhan.
“I think this shows that there has been recognition among senior leaders that there has been a significant setback for China since the onset of COVID-19,” said Peter Martin, a reporter officially in Beijing, who wrote a new book on Chinese diplomacy titled China’s Civil Army.
“This indicates that they might want to think about some tactics, but I think a more fundamental change in strategy is quite unlikely.”
Some commentators have speculated that if Xi is serious about changing his tone, he will eliminate some of the more vocal Wolf Warrior-style supporters, especially Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
Others note that Xi’s speech took place during a study session where he invited famous hawkish university professor Zhang Weiwei to address the leaders.
“Zhang has been in the West long enough, he is famous for his assessment of the decline of the United States and considers it a country run by hooligans,” said Feng Chongyi, a specialist in Chinese studies at the University of Technology, Sydney. .
“So Zhang being invited to give a speech on how to do international communication is another indicator that they want to play more tricks and be more deceptive to make their propaganda more effective.”
Could this signal a change in relations with Australia?
Any change in tone, however small, could potentially slow down the extremely icy relationship China now has with Australia.
High-level diplomatic meetings have been frozen by Beijing, and China’s criticisms of Australia’s “cold war mentality” are repeated so often that they have lost their political impact.
But with Xi doubling down on his desire to change views abroad about his government to be more in line with national propaganda, there is little that can change.
“Whenever Xi Jinping or senior officials talk about improving relations with Western countries, the message seems to be ‘we will improve relations by accepting China’s policies,’” Martin said.
“I don’t know how far this will take them.
