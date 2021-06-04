Biden’s first trip abroad will be a whirlwind of major encounters with key allies and major rivals





President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 1, 2021. Mandel Ngan / Getty Images Biden has a busy schedule for his first trip abroad.

He meets everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Vladimir Putin.

Biden will visit several countries: the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland.

See more articles on the Insider business page. President Joe Biden will make his first overseas trip as Commander-in-Chief this month, with a series of important meetings with key U.S. allies as well as high-profile adversaries. In many ways, the trip will be an audition for Biden on the world stage as he seeks to repair the tensions imposed on historic alliances during the Trump era. Biden has repeatedly stated that “America is back” now that he’s in office, and this is his chance to prove it to the world. Biden will meet everyone from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will participate in a G7 summit, a NATO summit and an EU summit. The president will visit several countries during his trip, including the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland. With US-Russian tensions at an all-time high, Biden’s meeting with Putin will in many ways be the most anticipated aspect of the trip. Washington and Moscow disagree on a series of complicated issues, ranging from Russian interference in the US election to the ongoing war involving Kremlin-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. Biden pledged to address these and other issues and work to find common ground at the meeting. While all eyes are on Biden’s meeting with Putin, the president’s interactions with Erdogan will also be closely watched given the tense dynamic between the United States and Turkey. Turkey is a NATO ally, but US-Turkish relations have deteriorated rapidly in recent years. Biden and Erdogan have a particularly strained relationship. The president called his Turkish counterpart an autocrat, causing an uproar in Ankara, and Erdogan blasted Biden’s recent move to formally recognize the Armenian genocide. The story continues In short, it will be a tough excursion for Biden. But foreign policy is an area where the president has extensive experience and often seem to be more comfortable. This will be the first time he represents the United States outside its borders as Commander-in-Chief, however, and he will be eager to make a good first impression. Here’s a quick look at Biden’s busy schedule on his first trip abroad: June 10: Meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom

June 11-13: G7 summit in Cornwall, including bilateral meetings with other G7 leaders

June 13: Meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

June 14: NATO summit in Brussels

June 14: Meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels

June 15: US-EU summit in Brussels

June 15: Meetings with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels

June 16: Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Poutine in Geneva

June 16: Meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Geneva Read the original article on Business intern

