



PM performs the inauguration of the modernization and rehabilitation of the Lodhran-Multan highway

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government had pulled the country out of a difficult period and will now experience sustainable growth and development.

He was addressing a ceremony after Friday’s inauguration of the improvement and rehabilitation of the 62-kilometer Lodhran-Multan highway in Islamabad, the project will be completed at a cost of Rs 6.886 billion in two years.

The Prime Minister said that there will now be wealth creation and people will get job opportunities. Economically, he said, people will continue to hear good news.

Imran Khan said the country saw four percent growth this fiscal year despite the challenge of COVID-19. He said we have not only saved our people from the pandemic but also the economy.

The prime minister said the government is focused on improving agriculture, industries, information technology, housing and tourism to move the country forward.

Imran Khan said a package is being presented for farmers to bring the green revolution to the country.

The premier said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has entered the next phase of industrialization in which Chinese companies will move their industries to Pakistan’s special economic zones.

Imran Khan said we are building ten dams as part of efforts to improve our water storage capacity. To protect the future of our future generations, we are planting ten billion trees.

Imran Khan said the government gave unprecedented incentives to the construction industry, which brought cement sales to record highs.

Regarding affordable housing for people under the Naya Housing Program in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said people have shown great interest in taking soft loans from banks for building houses. He said banks have so far received loan applications of Rs 60 billion. He said the government also has a plan to establish such financial institutions which only provide loans for building houses.

The Prime Minister said that we have waged a struggle to purge society of the various mafias, who only work for their personal interests. He said that our struggle is aimed at ensuring the rule of law in the country, because no society can progress without placing the powerful under the aegis of the law.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that three districts in southern Punjab: Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Multan will greatly benefit from the modernization project launched today.

He said it will reduce the travel time between Bahawalpur and Multan to just 45 minutes. He said this is the first time that a separate development fund has been allocated for southern Punjab from the Punjab budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Communications Minister Murad Saeed said the current government has completed the 1753 kilometer road infrastructure during its two-and-a-half-year tenure and plans to start work on 6118 additional kilometers of roads this year.

The Minister of Communications said that the inauguration of the Sialkot-Kharian highway will be carried out within the next ten days. Authorization has also been given for the Kharian-Rawalpindi highway and this project will be launched in three months.

Murad Saeed said the current government has launched works on the CPEC West Route which will bring prosperity to the underdeveloped regions of the country.

The Minister of Communications said that we have increased the revenues of the National Highway Authority by 72 billion rupees.

