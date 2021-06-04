Desra believes in submitting her credentials as Indonesian Ambassador to UK to Queen Elizabeth II





Liputan6.com, London – Diplomat Desra Believe presented his credentials as Indonesian Ambassador to the United Kingdom to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, England on Thursday (3/6/2021). On this occasion, Ambassador Desra Believe conveyed warm greetings from President Joko Widodo to Queen Elizabeth II. Wishes were also expressed for the health and well-being of the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain. “The UK is an important partner for Indonesia. Good bilateral relations have existed for more than seven decades and comprehensive bilateral mechanisms have been developed for a wide range of areas of cooperation. The two countries are also joining forces to do so. jointly facing the COVID-19 pandemic, “This statement was made by Desra Believe during a dialogue with Queen Elizabeth II. In accordance with health protocols, Queen Elizabeth has reached Windsor Castle virtually, according to the statement Liputan6.com from the Indonesian Embassy in London, Friday 04/06/2021. Ratu extended his warm greetings to President Joko Widodo and the people of Indonesia. “The Queen is very interested in the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and UK. For this reason, the Queen expresses her hope regarding the increase of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields and well-being as well. that a close partnership to face the pandemic “, explained Desra, who received the support of Queen Elizabeth II to be able to exercise the mandate of ambassador. With the delivery of the credentials, Desra Believe, who arrived in London on December 8, 2020, from Thursday June 3, 2021, officially took up her post as Ambassador of Indonesia to the United Kingdom. The submission of the credentials began with Ambassador Desra Believe and his wife, Sari Believe, travel by horse-drawn carriage from the Indonesian Embassy in London to Buckingham Palace at 12:05 local time. The Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Alistair Harrison, accompanied during the implementation of the official activity. The procession of presenting the credentials to Buckingham Palace started at 12:20 p.m. and lasted approximately 30 minutes. At 1:00 p.m. Ambassador Desra Believe returned to the Indonesian Embassy in London to celebrate Thanksgiving. “The thanksgiving ceremony went well so that the mandate entrusted to me will always be blessed by Allah SWT. “Desra explained while making it known that the event took place in accordance with a strict sanitary protocol. Bilateral RI-UK relations, as Desra explained to Queen Elizabeth II, are going very well.

Queen Elizabeth II has returned to the public eye after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The Queen is seen reading a speech during the annual parliamentary event.

