Ocean Rebellion mocks Prime Minister Boris Johnson at G7 summit host hotel in ‘creative action’





Despite his marriage to Carrie Symonds on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoyed a “romantic” afternoon for two in Cornwall. He was not the real Prime Minister and he was not spending time with his new wife but an “oilhead” in “creative action” at the Tregenna Castle hotel in St Ives, where many of the executives of the world will be staying during next week’s G7 summit. Ocean Rebellion theatrical protesters staged the action to denounce the involvement of UK politics in the fossil fuel industry. Sophie Miller, of the group, said: “Our political leaders are not in control. The oil industry still exerts undue influence over our politicians and the International Maritime Organization, who are all complicit in this relationship. “High level political decisions keep us on the path of catastrophic four degree global warming and despite this, the UK government is still investing 32 times more in fossil fuels than in renewables.” You can stay up to date on top news and events near you with FREE CornwallLives newsletters, enter your email address at the top of the page. Rob Higgs, also of Ocean Rebellion, added: “We are in a climate catastrophe that is already affecting us all, especially those in the south of the planet. “Instead of acting like we are in an emergency situation, our leaders and the oil industry are focused on short-term financial gains while destroying the planet, leaving future generations to face the consequences. Here, in Cornwall, villages such as Flushing face rising sea levels that will make them uninhabitable. ” He said: “Despite his marriage to Carrie Symonds on Saturday, Boris Johnson continues his love affair with the oil industry and we fear the G7 will be another example.” Sophie added: “We call on our world leaders to make climate a priority at the G7 summit, to show real courage, to act with the appropriate urgency and to end empty promises and the green wash. The fossil fuel industry has no place in politics. Ocean Rebellion was created by a small group, active in Extinction Rebellion (XRUK) since its inception, who are major contributors to its “distinctive branding, media stories and theories of change”. A spokesperson for the group said: “Ocean Rebellion is formally separate from XR in all respects, but builds on lessons learned from the development of XRs. “We anticipate that Ocean Rebellion will grow into a global movement facilitating local action to protect, enhance and repair the high seas.”







