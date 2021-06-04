International rights groups worry about recent attacks on Pakistani journalists





ANI | Update: Jun 04, 2021 at 2:12 p.m. IST

Acceptance [Afghanistan], June 4 (ANI): Three international human rights groups on Thursday expressed deep concern over recent attacks on journalists in Pakistan and growing pressure on scribes critical of the government led by Imran Khan. Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists called for swift prosecutions of those suspected of criminal responsibility, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. In a joint statement, they called on the Pakistani government to conduct swift, impartial and effective investigations into the recent attacks on journalists and urged the government to abolish official policies. which protect the authorities from criticism. The organizations called on the government to promote a space for public debate and freedom of expression in the face of threats from extremist groups and government officials. “The frequency and boldness with which journalists are attacked in Pakistan is appalling. Pakistani authorities should bring those responsible for these attacks to justice this … “said Brad Adams, Asia director of HRW. Last month, Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali Toor, known for criticizing the government establishment. The country was attacked in the Pakistani capital. Attackers broke into his home and brutally attacked him. Authorities last year charged Toor with sedition over social media comments “slandering state institutions.” A court then dismissed the charges, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Previously, an unidentified assailant shot and wounded Absar Alam, a television journalist and prominent government critic, outside his home in Islamabad. Sam Zarifi, Secretary General of the International Commission of Jurists. said: “It is disturbing to see the space for dissent and the provision of information of public importance shrinking rapidly in Pakistan, with journalists as well as human rights defenders particularly exposed to censorship and violence. physical and arbitrary detention. According to Pajhwok, the three organizations noted that Pakistani journalists have long faced serious obstacles in their work, including harassment, intimidation, assault, arbitrary arrest and detention, kidnappings and death. Hamid Mir, the host of the flagship news program “Capital Talk”, was taken off the air for three days after speaking out against growing restrictions on free speech in the country and on the safety of his people. colleagues, following the recent attack on Toor. Other media outlets have come under pressure from authorities not to criticize government institutions or the judiciary. A group of prominent women journalists issued a statement last year condemning a well-defined and coordinated social media campaign an attacks, including death and rape threats against women journalists and commentators whose reports have criticized the government. “If the authorities are committed to upholding their human rights obligations, they must take decisive action against censorship, harassment and violence against journalists,” said Dinushika Dissanayake, deputy regional director for Asia. Amnesty International South. In 2020, Pakistan ranked ninth on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ annual Global Impunity Index, with at least 15 unsolved journalist killings since 2010. In December of last year, the International Federation Journalists (IFJ) in a “White Paper on Global Journalism” ranked five countries, including Pakistan, among the “most dangerous countries in the world for the practice of journalism”. No less than 138 journalists have been killed in Pakistan since 1990. (ANI)

