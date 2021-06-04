Menpora asks President Jokowi not to be linked to controversy over Papua icon ambassador PON





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudine Amali says his party knew nothing about the decision to nominate celebrities Nagita slavina became the icon of the XX Papua National Sports Week (PON). Moreover, he also dismissed the news that speculation had said that Nagita Slavina’s appointment was by order. President Joko Widodo. “That’s what the public needs to know. The central government does not know anything about this decision. We were not invited to the consultation. Menpora in addition. And especially if there are those who bind that it is the wish of the president, the president does not know it at all, “Amali said during a virtual press conference on Friday (4/6/2021). On this statement, Amali confirmed that the allegation that the Ministry of Youth and Sports appointed Nagita Slavina to become an icon PON XX Papua this is not true. Also Read: Nagita Slavina Becomes XX Papua PON Icon, Menpora: We Don’t Know According to him, the party authorized to nominate the icon or the ambassador of PON is the PB PON XX Papua as a committee. “Leave this clear that it is really the decision of the PB PON of which Ketum is the governor of Papua, “he said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.



Nevertheless, Kemenpora will communicate with PB PON XX Papua as a committee. He alluded, in the division of labor, determining the icon or the ambassador is the domain and authority of PB PON XX Papua. "But when it comes to public spaces, it ends up becoming a controversy. We, the central government, will definitely communicate. We will invite communication," he said. This, he stressed, also does not mean that the Kemenpora will overturn PB PON's decision to name Nagita as the icon of XX Papua PON. Read also : Raffi Ahmad answers the question of the nomination of Nagita Slavina as icon of XX Papua PON Instead, he continued, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will make its contribution so that the nomination does not become a prolonged controversy among the public. "Instead of canceling, we invite them to decide for themselves how to be good. Because the goal could be for the PON to be known to the community at large (with the appointment of Nagita). PON and more, "he said. "But we will always talk to the president," Amali added.

