PM Modi praises scientists for developing India-made Covid-19 vaccines in one year





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Indian scientists for their efforts, theories and ideas to tackle the “global challenge” of the Covid-19 pandemic which has plunged India into crisis. He also appreciated them for developing a vaccine made in India within a year. On Friday, while chairing a meeting of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR), Prime Minister Modi said scientists had helped mankind beat the pandemic by “making a vaccine within one only year “after the crisis. “India used to wait years to get its hands on innovations made outside, now our scientists are working at the same rapid pace. Today our scientists are serving the people by working at alongside their foreign counterparts, ”he said. “They also developed a vaccine made in India within a year and made it available to the citizens of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. READ ALSO: Deeply Appreciate Vaccine Supplies to India: PM Modi Thanks United States in Phone Call with Kamala Harris Noting that the world is grappling with the biggest challenge in a century, Prime Minister Modi praised the scientific community, saying it is perhaps unprecedented that vaccines have been prepared in a year. “Scientists advance an idea in the form of a theory, conduct practical work in laboratories, and then pass it on to society after its implementation. The scale and speed at which our scientists have carried out this practice over the course of the last 1.5 months are incredible, ”he added. mentionned. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (autonomous) and a strong India, saying the Covid-19 crisis may have slowed its pace but our resolve remains the same. READ ALSO: PM Modi joins live interaction, surprises students Prime Minister Modi also said that Indian scientists have played a key role in creating an “Aatmarnirbhar” (self-governing) country and commended CSIR scientists for their contribution to different sectors of society. “India wants to be self-reliant in a number of sectors, ranging from agriculture to astronomy, disaster management to defense technology, vaccines to virtual reality, and biotechnology to battery technology. “said Prime Minister Modi. “From agriculture to astronomy, from disaster management to defense technologies, from vaccines to virtual reality, India aspires to become self-reliant and self-reliant in all directions. India is the world leader in areas of sustainable development and clean energy, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the CSIR company meeting conference. From agriculture to astronomy, disaster management to defence technology, vaccine to virtual reality, India aspires to become self-reliant & empowered in every direction. India is leading world in fields of sustainable development & clean energy: PM during CSIR society meeting pic.twitter.com/t5tCtNmwsm ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 . Prime Minister Modi said that India is now leading the way in the world in sustainable development and clean energy, and playing an important role in advancing other countries with its role in developing software and satellites. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired the CSIR meeting on Friday at 11 a.m. via video conference. The Union Minister of Science and Technology will also be present on the occasion. The Company is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 local centers spread across India. Eminent scientists, industrialists and senior officials from scientific ministries are part of the Society, which meets every year. (With PTI entries)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos