Algerian President emphasizes strategic partnership with Turkey to put pressure on France | Saber Blidi

ALGIERS – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent veiled messages to France implying his country’s desire to establish a strategic partnership with Turkey in order to alleviate the pressures generated by the strained relations with Paris, in particular in view of the absence of a serious French intention to settle the controversial issue of history and common memory between the two countries.

The irony seems to be that the Algerian president, in his attack on the French colonial legacy in his country, presents the Turkish model of investment as an alternative, somehow ignoring that the Ottomans themselves were a colonial power in Algeria. and that one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s priority is to relaunch the Ottoman project, as a formula for dealing with the former Ottoman provinces, in particular those located on the Mediterranean basin.

Tebboune told French magazine Le Point that Algeria has excellent relations with Turkey, which has invested around $ 5 billion in Algeria without any political conditions. Anyone who is annoyed by this relationship should simply invest in our country.

According to the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, Turkey has overtaken France and has become the number one foreign investor in the country with investments reaching around $ 4.5 billion. In addition, more than 800 Turkish companies are active in Algeria in various sectors.

Analysts saw Tebbounes’ statements as an explicit message from the Algerian president to French people unhappy with Turkish expansion in Algeria, especially in the economic and cultural fields.

While there is a consensus in Algeria on the condemnation of the French colonial era (1830-1962) and ambiguous relations between the two countries since independence, the Algerian-Turkish relations benefit from a kind of favorable bias of from official circles and those close to them.

This accommodating attitude to Turkey has not been tempered by warnings against what is described as soft Turkish colonialism, a tool Erdogan is known to have used in his drive to rekindle the past glories of the Ottoman Empire and to govern its former colonies.

In his interview with the French weekly, Tebboune expressed no concern or mistrust over the risk of a return of the forces of political Islam supported by Turkey in the next parliamentary elections scheduled for this month, believing that the Islamist ideology is no longer a source of concern for the country’s authorities.

He said, Islamism as an ideology, which tried to impose itself in the 1990s in our country, will no longer exist in Algeria. He was referring to the change in political attitude of Islamist parties following the bloody legacy of the black decade (1990-2000).

The lexicon used by Tebboune suggests that he has firm assurances about the intention of active Islamist parties and that he does not hesitate to work with them if they do well in parliamentary elections.

Some analysts believe that the experience of the bloody decade has taught Islamists to avoid confrontation with the authorities and to shift their strategy towards infiltrating the system from within.

Tebboune underlined as an illustration of his argument to the approach followed by the Islamist parties which participated in the executive bodies and official institutions from the mid-1990s to 2011. He was referring to the Brotherhood parties which sat in parliament and have participated in previous governments, led by the Peace Society Movement (Hams).

The Algerian president stressed that the political Islam supported by Turkey does not hinder development in Algeria.

Turkey is expected to be one of the most important destinations on Tebbounes’ agenda, following the end of the global health crisis, along with Qatar, Tunisia, Italy and Russia.

It seems according to analysts that by waving the Turkish map and pointing out that Ankara is an ally, Tebboune wants to put pressure on the French and remind them of the unresolved issue of history and common memory, as he pointed out. that, Algerians expect full recognition of all crimes.

He said that in the history of the French colonization of Algeria there were three painful stages: the beginning of colonization, with the extermination for forty years of entire tribes and villages Then there was the period spoliation where land was confiscated from Algerians and distributed to Europeans, including the horrors of May 8, 1945 and their 45,000 deaths. Then there was the war of liberation where the Algerians took up arms to liberate their country.

Although Tebboune expressed little interest in clinging to power and ruled out running for re-election, he appeared to be in favor of plans to launch a presidential political party that would attract forces loyal to him, especially those who were loyal to him. civil society organizations, associations and activists and independent candidates for legislative elections. , who are expected to win a large part of the seats in the new parliament.

But Tebboune ruled out the possibility of opening any political dialogue in the country, in particular with the radical opposition and the protest movement. He dismissed the description of the ongoing protests as a popular Hirak.

I don’t use the word (Hirak) because things have changed. The only Hirak I believe in is the blessed and authentic Hirak, who had gathered millions of Algerians in the streets. That the Hirak chose the path of reason by participating in the presidential election.

He added that the organizers of the current protests are a minority who want to move into a transitional phase with unknown consequences and I will not give in to the pressure of the minority.