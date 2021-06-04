Jokowi issues presidential regulation on PANRB ministry





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) released Presidential Regulation No.47 of 2021 on the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms (PANRB) which regulates the existence of a Deputy Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms . According to a copy of the presidential regulations uploaded to the jdih.setneg.go.id page in Jakarta on Friday, the provisions for the existence of a deputy minister for administrative and bureaucratic reforms are governed by article 2 of the regulations. presidential number 47 of 2021. Article 2, paragraph 1, underlines that in directing the Ministry for the Empowerment of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform, the Minister may be assisted by a Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment of the President. According to paragraph 2 of Presidential Regulation No. 47 of 2021, the Deputy Minister is appointed and dismissed by the President, while in paragraph 3 the Deputy Minister reports to the Minister and is accountable to him. Paragraph 4 indicates that the Deputy Minister is responsible for assisting the Minister in carrying out the functions of the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform. The functions of the Deputy Minister, according to paragraph 4, are to assist the Minister in the formulation and / or implementation of the policies of the PANRB Ministry, in addition to assisting the Minister in coordinating the achievement of strategic policies between organizational units of middle and senior management positions, or levels I within the PANRB Ministry. Meanwhile, article 3 states that the minister and the deputy minister are an element under the direction of the ministry. Presidential Regulation No.47 of 2021 was stipulated by President Joko Widodo on May 19, 2021 and promulgated by the Minister of Law and Human Rights on May 21, 2021 in Jakarta. The Presidential Regulations were issued following the stipulation of Presidential Decree number 113 / P / 2019 on the establishment of state ministries and their appointment to the advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the term 2019-2024 and to implement the provisions. of Article 11 of Law No. 39 of 2008 on Ministries of State.

