



Chinese military researchers were part of a project that created mice with “humanized” lungs – apparently to test the infectivity of various viruses, according to a successful report Thursday. Bioengineered rodents were developed using gene-editing technology known as CRISPR and are mentioned in an April 2020 study that US government virologists reported to officials of the National Security Council investigating the origin of the coronavirus, Vanity Fair said. The 23 co-authors of the study include 11 who work for the Chinese Army Medical Research Institute, Academy of Military Medical Sciences, and their project was to determine the susceptibility of mice to the virus that causes COVID. -19. But when NSC investigators worked backwards to set a timeline for the study, they realized the creatures were created in the summer of 2019 – before the coronavirus pandemic exploded, according to Vanity Fair. VRologist Shi Zhengli is seen inside the P4 lab in Wuhan. AFP via Getty Images The discovery reportedly led NSC officials to suspect that the Chinese military was using mice to test whether various viruses could infect humans – and that they had uncovered evidence supporting the theory that the pandemic was the result of a leak. laboratory. But when they contacted other agencies with the information, “we were fired,” Anthony Ruggiero, NSC senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense, told Vanity Fair. The response was very negative, ”he added. Xi Jinping learns of the progress of vaccine and antibody research during his visit to the Beijing Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images Meanwhile, the principal coronavirus researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – Shi Zhengli, also known as “Bat Woman” for her work with flying mammals – appears to have tested two new, undisclosed coronaviruses on humanized mice to assess their effectiveness, Vanity Fair mentioned. The magazine cited comments Shi made to a scientific journal as evidence, as well as information in a Chinese government database. Shi has categorically denied that the coronavirus has leaked from a WIV lab or that the facility is conducting military research. The report states that Shi Zhengli tested for coronaviruses in humanized mice. AFP via Getty Images But in January, an information sheet published by the US Department of State revealed that WIV researchers have been collaborating on secret projects, “including laboratory animal experiments,” since at least 2017. A former national security official who reviewed classified US information also told Vanity Fair that inside the WIV, military and civilian researchers were researching animals in the same space. China denounced the State Department’s fact sheet as “full of mistakes” and the “latest craze” of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which it called “Mr. Lies.” The document was released five days before President Biden’s inauguration and has not been disowned by his administration. Last week, Biden also ordered a 90-day investigation by the U.S. intelligence community into the origins of the coronavirus, with a spokeswoman saying nothing has been “ruled out” – including the possibility that it was deliberately released. China had criticized Mike Pompeo and the State Department’s January fact sheet. Charlie Neibergall / AP Neither Shi nor the director of the WIV responded to repeated requests for comment, including a list of detailed questions, Vanity Fair said.

