PM Narendra Modi asks about Milkha Singh’s health after sprint legend admitted to intensive care at Covid-19 hospital





Milkha Singh, who suffers from Covid-19, was rushed to the Higher Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh after her health deteriorated on Thursday evening.

Milkha Singh is said to be in stable condition on Thursday evening (AFP Photo) STRONG POINTS Milkha Singh was admitted to PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh on Thursday evening

91-year-old Milkha’s oxygen levels plummeted and was kept under observation in intensive care.

Milkha’s wife Nirmal Kaur also receives Covid treatment in intensive care due to fluctuating oxygen levels Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with sprint legend Milkha Singh on Friday and asked about his health after the 91-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh due to the drop in oxygen levels. Prime Minister Modi wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and hopes he will return soon to bless and inspire the athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Milkha Singh was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital after her health deteriorated Thursday evening. He has been suffering from Covid-19 since May 20. Milkha Singh has been kept under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) of PGIMER hospital, he is said to be in stable condition on Thursday evening. Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur is also receiving intensive care treatment for Covid-19 due to fluctuating oxygen levels. The elderly couple’s son and talented golfer, Jeev Milkha Singh, traveled to Chandigarh from Dubai last week while their daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor in the United States, also came to support their parents. Milkha Singh is suspected of having contracted the Covid-19 infection from the housekeeper who had tested positive for the virus. His wife had previously tested negative for the virus when other members of his family contracted the virus. Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos