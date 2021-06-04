The presence of the PANRB Deputy Minister launches Jokowi’s vision





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will elect the Deputy Minister (Wamen) of the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB). The emergence of this post aims to facilitate the vision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). "This is to strengthen the functions of the PANRB ministry, one of whose main tasks is to describe the president's vision and mission," PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said in a video statement on Friday June 4, 2021 . Tjahjo said that one of Jokowi's visions is bureaucratic reform. Strengthening the bureaucratic reform as a whole will promote the success of national development.





He liked Jokowi’s politics. Tjahjo admitted that he was prepared to perform his duties according to a presidential regulation (perres) signed by the head of state. “Who will be appointed by the president as deputy minister, I am ready to accept the nomination of deputy of PANRB by the president”, said the politician of the PDI-P. Previously, President Joko Widodo had authorized Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo to have a deputy minister. The Deputy Minister is responsible for assisting Tjahjo in leading the implementation of the functions of the KemenPAN RB. Lily: Jokowi allows the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform to be accompanied by a Deputy Minister This is stated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 47 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform. The regulations stipulated that Jokowi had the right to appoint and remove the deputy minister of the PANRB. However, the Deputy Minister remains fully accountable to the Minister. The deputy minister of PANRB has two functions. First, to assist the minister in formulating and / or implementing policies of the PANRB ministry. Second, assist the minister in coordinating the achievement of strategic policies between organizational units of middle or senior management positions or step 1 within the PANRB ministry. (SURE)







