Governor of Sindh demands Prime Minister Imran sack police chief





Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called Prime Minister Imran Khan and called Sindh Police Chief “biased” and called for his removal from office.

Speaking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Ismail said he called for the removal of Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar because “his attitude is one-sided.”

The governor of Sindh said that IG Sindh had filed a complaint against one of our leaders for taking a photo of the canal.

Previously, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh also demanded that the federal government replace IG Sindh and Sindh chief secretary, but he gave various reasons.

He said they had not implemented the COVID-19 lockdown in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told media that the issue of water scarcity had also been referred to the prime minister and the prime minister made it clear that there would be equitable distribution of water and that ‘there would be no abuse with Sindh.

It should be recalled that the water issue between the federal government and the Sindh government came to the fore when the IRSA recently said it looked into the situation on May 28 and decided to provide water to Sindh and in the Punjab. It will be reduced by 32% when it was already facing a 23% drop.

Irsa had initially estimated a 10 percent drop in Kharif’s harvest, but delays in the onset of heat in northern areas have resulted in a further drop in water levels.

Irsa said that with a 32% reduction, Punjab would get its share of 83,000 cusecs of water while Sindh was allocated 74,000 cusecs.

Speaking to reporters, the governor of Sindh said the federal government has decided to lift Sindh’s reservations on the Bundle Island issue.

He said it had been decided to lift the reservations of the nationalist leaders of Sindh in this regard as it was our mistake not to put them aside on the issue of the island.

The Governor of Sindh said Sindh would benefit from Bundle Island.

