PM Modi Asks Students To Use Time Productively After Canceling Class 12 Exam

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised students in class 12 by joining the Ministry of Education live session and offered his advice to students regarding their productivity and creativity quotient after the exam was canceled. .

Joining the online interaction hosted by the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Modi asked them how they felt following the cancellation of board exams given the COVID-19 pandemic and what ‘they planned to do now.

During his interaction, PM Modi asked students in Class 12 to use their time productively and creatively after canceling their exams and said that they should never feel stressed about a exam.

The Prime Minister asked the students if they would watch the IPL, the Champions League or wait for the Olympics. During his interaction of more than half an hour with the students, the Prime Minister also told them that they should always remember the mantra “health is wealth” and asked them what they were doing for it. stay in good physical shape.

Students relieved after cancellation of the exam

On June 1, the central government announced that the CBSE class 12 board exams are canceled for this year, and during yesterday’s live session, several students shared their experiences with the Prime Minister. on how the announcement relieved them and ended a long period of uncertainty.

Hiteshwar Sharma, a class 12 student from Panchkula, said: “The pressure on us kept increasing every day. I was preparing to be among the best, but I think what is studied is never wasted. PM questioned him about his area of ​​residence and informed him that he too had been in the area for a very long time.

During his interaction yesterday, Prime Minister Modi also asked the students if canceling exams created a vacuum for them because until the morning of June 1 they had to be busy studying and setting schedules.

Addressing this, a student from Guwahati said, “Sir, you said before that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So I had no fear about the exams. Although the outward circumstances were not good, I had faith that a wise decision will be made. “

Another student, Nandan Hegde, said he studied a lot for the exams and was fully prepared but I understand that these are not the “last exams” of my life. A student from Solan in Himachal Pradesh thanked the prime minister for canceling exams amid the pandemic and hailed it as a good move.

PM Modi discusses student interests

One of the students lamented that some people do not follow COVID-19 protocols for wearing masks, maintaining social distance, etc. She also explained the awareness activities organized by her in her locality. Prime Minister Modi told the students that the decision to cancel the exams was made in their best interests.

Many parents across the country have also welcomed the government’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic. Some parents also shared their thoughts on how students can now focus on their college admissions.

“We were not only worried about the circumstances, but the children also felt a lot of pressure because there was no clarity. It was a necessary decision at the moment. Students can now focus on college entrance exams and admissions, ”the parent said.

Students and parents responded to the Prime Minister’s questions on their areas of interest with a variety of topics such as dance, music, exercise and politics. The Prime Minister asked them to research and write an essay on India’s 75 years of independence, especially with reference to their regions.

The government decided on Tuesday to cancel the CBSE’s Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Modi saying the decision was made in the best interests of the students and needed put an end to the anxiety of students, parents and teachers.

The evaluation criteria for the promotion of grade 12 students have not yet been updated by the CBSE but are expected to be published in two weeks. The students believe that it will follow the same assessment model as that of the students in Class 10.

(With PTI inputs)

