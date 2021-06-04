Papua Police increase community services ahead of PON National Games





Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – Papua Police are continuously stepping up a community program called “Binmas Noken” to win the hearts and minds of Papuan communities ahead of the convening of the 2021 PON National Games and the National Para Games (Peparnas). To this end, the police are working closely with regional administrations as well as religious and community figures to create and promote a peaceful situation ahead of the convening of Papua’s national multisport events in October 2021. Through the “Binmas Noken” program, the police officers on duty attach due importance to them to be attentive to the demands, demands and aspirations of the Papuan communities, noted Friday the Chief Inspector General of the Police of Papua Mathius Fakhiri in a press release cited by ANTARA here. Linking to all participating athletes and officials from across the archipelago, Fakhiri urged reporters to deliver softer news content to the public than hard news content, especially about gun violence. The PON National Games will be held in the city of Jayapura and the districts of Jayapura, Merauke and Mimika from October 2 to 15, he noted. Due to the national multisport events, Indonesian Army (TNI) Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo traveled to Sentani, Jayapura District , May 26, 2021. The duo observed and reviewed the preparations for the organization of the multi-sport events in which selected athletes and officials from all Indonesian provinces will participate. In recent years, armed Papuan terrorist groups have also applied hit and run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and unleashed acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga and Puncak to make the population fear them. Construction workers, motorcycle taxi drivers (ojek), teachers, students, street vendors and also civilian airplanes have been recent targets of such terrorist acts. On April 25, 2021, Papuan separatists, operating in Beoga, ambushed Major General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha and several security personnel during their visit to Dambet village. Following the fatal shooting in Nugraha, President Joko Widodo called on the TNI and the national police to track down and arrest all members of the armed separatist and terrorist groups operating in Papua while stressing that there are no had no place for them on Indonesian territory.

