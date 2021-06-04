Mafias want to overthrow the government at all costs: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Mafias were trying to overthrow the democratic government at any cost after their irregularities were exposed, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a ceremony to lay the groundwork for the modernization of the Multan-Lodhran section of the N-5 highway, the prime minister said those who call themselves Democrats are calling on the military to overthrow the government.

“These mafias are determined to do everything to protect their interests because billions of dollars hidden by them abroad thanks to the money looted in the country have been probed,” he said, adding that the state law changes society and ensures that there are no sugar land mafias.

He said a change has been seen due to their actions as farmers are now receiving the money owed to them from the sugar mills and this has led to a record sugar cane harvest this year.

He asked how a change could come immediately after the resumption of power and said Muslims on the subcontinent had struggled for years to achieve their goal of a separate homeland in 1947.

“Change is not possible without a struggle,” the prime minister said, adding that the opposition shouted loudly about change a week after coming to power.

“An impression was given because the new Pakistan will be built right after the push of a button,” said Imran Khan, calling the recent fight against the Mafias one of the most important in the country after the struggle for independence. 1947.

The prime minister said it was Allah Almighty who saved them from the COVID situation after making decisions to balance the economy and the infection.

Sharing the progress of the CPEC, Imran Khan said they are entering the second phase of the multibillion-dollar project with China and that the establishment of special economic zones will help them increase their exports.

The prime minister said that this was the first time the government was emphasizing the need of the IT sector and their exports in the sector amounted to Rs 90 billion. “We are building more dams for clean energy,” said the Prime Minister while stressing the need to save the country from the effects of global warming.

He said creating national parks, planting 10 billion trees and building dams are measures aimed at saving the country’s next generations. He also highlighted the improvement of tourism in the country to take full advantage of its potential and make it a source of increased foreign exchange reserves.

Imran Khan said the vaccination would help them improve tourism in addition to protecting people from COVID-19.

